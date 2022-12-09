The Holidays on Ice was welcomed back to Branson by the community on Thursday, Dec. 1, as they hosted the official grand opening of their third season at The Track Family Fun Parks.
Located next to The Branson Ferris Wheel, the 7,200 square-foot ice rink is the same size of the famous skating rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Though the rink began welcoming skaters onto the ice the weekend of Nov. 19, a celebration of the attractions return to Branson took place last week.
The evening of events included a visit from Santa Claus, who arrived at the rink by way of a Branson Helicopter Tours helicopter. St. Nick also donned a pair of ice skates himself before taking to the rink.
Santa was joined by three of his helpers on the ice: Rachel Hockensmith, Nadia Stine and Sarah Joy McCord; who also perform in the annual production of Christmas Wonderland at King’s Castle Theatre. Also taking to the ice rink for the celebration, was The Grinch, who despite his feelings on Christmas appeared to enjoy the festivities.
The Holidays on Ice Owner Rich Yakkey shared what the experience was like this season getting ready to open.
“It was kind of last minute. Getting parts was tough,” Yakkey said, “Trying to find chillers was very tough, but we pulled it together with the help of Branson Ferris Wheel, The Track Family Fun Parks, Central Bank and Cole Currier. Everybody helped bring us back here. This is it.”
When asked about his hopes for the season, Yakkey shared his hopes are for good ice skating weather.
“Cool, calm, dry, crisp, and cloudy,” Yakkey said.
Five Star Parks and Attractions Senior Vice President Craig Wescott added he shared Yakkey’s sentiments on the weather, but also hoped to see those coming to attractions making memories with their families.
“Keep the tradition going with hot chocolate and fire pits,” Wescott said. “You got the ice rink, the Ferris Wheel, the Community Christmas Tree, Mickey’s Sweets over there. It’s a fun night for a family. Hopefully a tradition that’s continuing and continues on.”
Speaking of tradition, Yakkey shared with this being their third season in Branson, they are seeing those who have made The Holidays on Ice a part of the annual Christmas festivities.
“We’re seeing a few familiar faces already,” Yakkey said. “A couple people have already called me up asking for a birthday party, which they’ve had for the last two years here. Yeah, they’re really glad we’re back.”
For folks who have yet to experience the wonder of ice skating below the Branson Ferris Wheel, Yakkey issued a statement of encouragement to have them come on out.
“It’s going to be the best ice they’ve ever skated on outside I guarantee that. There’s nothing better than my ice,” Yakkey said. “I work hard, extremely hard. We’ve got really good hot chocolate. The wife and daughters are in there running the show. It’s hospitality at it’s best. We do everything we can to keep them safe and have fun.”
The Christmas experience created at The Holidays on Ice, Wescott explained, is only made possible by the Yakkey family and what they offer at the holidays.
“To me they have a family feel. They run their business as a family like a lot of people do in Branson. They fit right in as they’ve come in the last three years and it’s been fun to partner up with them,” Wescott said. “It me, that’s what Rich and his family wanted to do when they started back in 2014, was create tradition and try to be in the same town year after year.”
While on the ice in the evenings, the Branson Ferris Wheel featuring Christmas Electrify: A Music and Light Spectacular will display two Christmas light shows that ignite the night with 16,000 LED lights dancing to traditional and rockin’ Christmas music every hour on the hour after dark.
In the coming weeks, the ice rink will host several events open to the public to view or participate in. On Thursday, Dec. 8, local fire and law enforcement leaders competed in the 3rd Annual Turkey Bowl to benefit the Salvation Army. Participates will take to the ice to literally roll frozen turkeys into bowling pins to compete for the coveted golden bowling pin trophy.
“On Dec. 10, we’re going to have the Jordan Valley figure skating club come do an exhibition on the ice. Next Wednesday, Dec. 7, we’re going to have the Missouri State Ice Bears, the hockey team, they’re going to come down and do an exhibition as well and give out some things to kids and just skate with kids and that sort of thing,” Wescott said. “Then on the 20th, Bubbles the Coca-Cola Polar Bear will be out here taking pictures with folks and things like that. So we have a fun month coming up.”
For 2022, The Holidays on Ice are offering several pricing options for guests. New this season is the Season Pass for $175, which provides untimed ice skating for one and includes skating rental. General Admission to the rink is $16 for Sunday through Thursday and $18 per person for Fridays and Saturdays, and includes unlimited skating for one day.
A 10-Time Punch Card is also available for $150, which includes skate rentals and can be shared and used between family and friends. Skate rentals are $2 and Skate Helpers tickets are $5. A 10% discount will be applied to military members.
The Holidays on Ice skating rink is located at 3325 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit bransontracks.com or for specific questions about ice skating, email theholidaysonice@yahoo.com.
