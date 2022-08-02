Though the 2022 Black Oak Amphitheater season is well underway, the venue in Lampe is continuing to add to their performance line-up.
BOA has announced they will welcome Atlanta-based southern-rock band Blackberry Smoke on their Rasslin’ Is Real Tour on Saturday, Oct. 1.
“Over the past 20 years, Blackberry Smoke has embodied Georgia’s rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state,” a press release from BOA stated. “Made up of vocalist and lead guitarist Charlie Starr, guitarist and vocalist Paul Jackson, bassist and vocalist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner and keyboardist Brandon Still, the band has released six full-length albums and toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans.”
Blackberry Smoke’s last four full-length albums reached the top 10 of the Billboard Country charts, with 2015’s “Holding All The Roses” and 2016’s “Like An Arrow” landing at No. 1. The group’s “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta,” a recorded performance from their annual show in the band’s hometown, also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk charts in 2019. Their latest album, “You Hear Georgia,” features southern rock with songs like “Live It Down,” “Hey Delilah,” “Old Enough to Know” and “Lonesome for a Livin’.”
The October headliner will be joined that night on stage by southwest Missouri’s very own The Comancheros.
“Playing non-stop since 2015, these experiences have sharpened their spurs and inspired the band to create a sound that exemplifies what it means to be a modern-day cowboy: Heavy and Western,” the release stated of The Comancheros.
Ahead of Blackberry Smoke’s arrival in Lampe, the BOA will also play host to Jon Pardi, with special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters on Friday, Aug. 19. Then Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Tickets for all of these shows at the Black Oak Amp are available and on sale now. The venue is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe.
For additional information or to reserve tickets visit blackoakamp.com.
(1) comment
Give me a razor and scissors. Come on guys, it's not 1973 for gods sake!!
