For their next live music experience, The Nest Concert Venue will host an artist whose last name is synonymous to the Branson stage, but his music is all his own.
This Friday, June 30, audiences at The Nest will welcome Jacob Hughes for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Having spent his entire life performing on the stage, Hughes discovered his love for music at a very early age.
Equipped with his appreciation for music, Hughes mastered playing multiple instruments and developed a deep passion for writing original music.
“I’ve been performing my whole life, but I started really playing instruments when I was 6 or 7,” Hughes said. “I play drums, guitars, piano, violins and mandolin.”
With musical influences including Coldplay, Rush, Genesis, Toto and the classic rock genre as a whole, Hughes shared how he became interested in writing original music.
“I was hanging out with friends who were doing like minded music,” Hughes said. “I grew up on Coldplay. They have been my biggest inspiration for writing music.”
Throughout his career, Jacob has captured audiences across the country, most recently with the national tour of The Simon and Garfunkel Story. He has also spent many seasons on stage at The Hughes Brothers Theatre, performing alongside his large family of singers, dancers and instrumentalists in Branson.
Tickets for the Hughes’ June 30 performance are on sale now for $20. As The Nest was created to showcase the skills, talents and creativity of artists, but also to give them a place to be recognized and compensated for their efforts to bring original music to the Branson entertainment scene; the performer is presented with a percentage of the ticket sales from their performance.
Coming up next for The Nest, the venue will welcome the talents of nationally-touring, award-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nicole Witt on Tuesday July 11. Witt will be joined on that evening by Jukebox Winos and Natalie Witt.
The monthly Jam Jam, which is a free open mic songwriters night hosted by Prince Ivan at The Nest, has yet to announce a date for the month of July.
The Nest Concert Venue is owned and operated by Tom and Andrea Brett, best known in the entertainment industry for their many seasons performing in their Branson family show The Bretts; most recently at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
The Nest is located at 800 State Highway 248 Bldg. 4A in Branson, which also houses NuVive Medical Center. The concert will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit nestconcerts.com or to learn more about Hughes visit The Nest Concert Venue page on Facebook.
