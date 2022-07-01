This Christmas season will be the final chance for folks to experience A Brett Family Christmas.
On June 23, The Bretts announced, after 23 years of award-winning entertainment in Branson, they have decided this season will be their last. In 2018, the Bretts changed course from having a season full of shows to focus all of their energy on creating one of Branson’s premier Christmas productions.
The Bretts explained how as the family expands further into new and exciting personal and professional pursuits, which require more of their time and energy, they can no longer commit to a full Christmas season schedule.
“We have a family of big vision and ambition, and I have always told them that we would never hold them back when it came time to pursue their own dreams,” Family Patriarch Tom Brett said. “That being said, this has not been an easy decision for us. Even though we won’t be doing full Christmas seasons in Branson anymore, the family is excited about continuing to expand our music, our creativity and the family legacy in new ways.”
While this production is coming to a close, The Bretts will continue to keep ties to Branson.
“We’ve always said that Branson is our headquarters, but the world is our stage and we feel like it’s time to deliver even more on that,” Brydon Brett said. “Soon we’ll be introducing a new family brand and website where you can keep up on all of the exciting things each of us is doing to continue growing the Brett family footprint in Branson and beyond. So be on the lookout for that this fall.”
With less than five months before the holiday season begins in Branson, the family’s focus right now is on Christmas. This year’s presentation of A Brett Family Christmas will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 10, and offer friends, family and fans a last chance to reminisce with The Bretts.
“I believe the show is going to be very special this year because we will be savoring every moment of it,” Andrea Brett said. “We know we will share many special memories with each other and with our fans.”
“We really love our fans and the friends we have made over the years,” Tom Brett added. “So please, please come and see us, hug us if you dare, and celebrate the wonderful times we have shared together through our show.”
For more information on The Bretts or A Brett Family Christmas, including schedules and tickets, visit thebrettshow.com.
