After 14 years with The Little Opry Theatre, Chris Stanley is setting off on a new adventure this year.
At the end of 2021, Stanley announced he would not be returning as Pastor Oglethorpe in Smoke on the Mountain and his Chris Stanley Comedy Magic Hour Show would be heading to Silver Dollar City for the 2022 Branson show season.
As The Little Opry Theatre at the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex is moving Smoke on the Mountain from its long-running 8 p.m. timeslot to a 10 a.m. time slot for the 2022 season, Stanley said he had a decision to make. Since Smoke on the Mountain is a two hour show, it will enter into the 12 p.m. timeslot, which used to house Stanley’s Comedy Magic show.
“The 12 o’clock spot is gone, so I called around and I talked to a few theaters about going there and performing, but I also talked to Silver Dollar City,” Stanley said. “I’ve been with Silver Dollar City for a very long time, since 2000 off and on. They actually called me back in like 15 minutes and offered me a full-time gig. I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’”
Stanley added he’s excited to be returning to SDC as well as some other things he already has lined up for 2022.
“I’m going to do some emcee work there and I’m working on some other projects with them (at SDC). I’m not sure if they will move forward, but I’m excited about it,” Stanley said. “I’ve got a few private shows and I’m doing a lecture again. I’ve not done a comedy/magic lecture in probably ten years or more. So I’ve decided to do that. The Magic Ring actually contacted me and asked me if I would do one, because I’d done one in the past and I said sure.”
Stanley said working at Silver Dollar City will be a full time position, so continuing to also be a part of the Smoke of the Mountain cast wasn’t possible.
“Silver Dollar City is going to be through the day and Smoke is 10 o’clock in the morning until noon. The times just didn’t jive and didn’t work. I still want to do my comedy magic show. I was really getting back into it and really enjoying it,” Stanley said. “When Silver Dollar City called me, their time slots and IMAX’s time slots don’t mesh. But I may come back on emergency, in case they have some spot for somebody to fill in that knows the show. I told them I’d be willing to do that.”
After spending more than a decade playing Pastor Oglethorpe, Stanley shared what the character has come to mean to him personally.
“I did as much as I could with the pastor. I expanded it as much as I could and I tried to make him as real as possible even though he was quirky, he was goofy, but I tried to bring as much life into him and relatability into him as I could, which made me feel good when people came after show and said, ‘I had a pastor just like you.’ I would go, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry. Sorry to hear that.’ Or I would have people go, ‘You remind me Mr. Bean,’ I get that a lot.”
Stanley added Alan Bailey, one of the creators of the play, actually gave him license to improvise with the character.
“I did take it probably way too far for even Alan Bailey, but I was off the script quite a bit. I was just able to genuinely interact with the audience, which is something I always looked forward to. I couldn’t see doing anything different with the pastor. I had it pretty down,” Stanley said. “I added over 50 to 60 jokes to the Smoke on the Mountain show and I’ve added over 40 to 50 jokes to the Christmas show.”
Upon reflecting on his time with the show, Stanley shared there are several things he’s going to miss about performing in Smoke on the Mountain each week.
“I’m going to miss the people that came and I got to know quite a few of them. I’m going to miss them coming and sharing the laughs,” Stanley said. “Here’s something I’m also going to miss and it’s something that I like to do and I have to keep it in check, but I like to make my cast mates laugh. That’s one of my favorite things to do. I’m going to miss hearing them laugh whenever I do off script or I do something that they’re not expecting.
“People were so kind to me. People came in or they’d see me walking around town or Silver Dollar City and they’d call me pastor and we’d just laugh, because we have that connection. That’s fun, but I’m going to miss the genuine friendships I made when I was there.”
During his time with the production, Stanley said he believes he’s performed as Pastor Oglethorpe more than 2,000 times. Though he’s no longer with the show and they’re going to be making some changes, he hopes folks will still go out and support Smoke on the Mountain.
“I’m very humbled, humbled, humbled that people loved my version of the pastor so much. I know people say I leave big shoes to fill, but there are people out there that will do things with that character that I never would have thought of,” Stanley said. “They’re going to take it into a new light that never would have dawned on me, because I’ve been doing it so long and I have such a focus on what I want that character to be. That can be a great thing.”
In the weeks to come, Stanley said he’s going to be preparing for his lectures and working on his show for Silver Dollar City.
“I’ve got some new material, but I’ll tell you going from an hour to 25 minutes, I’m having to cut a lot of stuff out. I’m thinking about having two or three different shows at Silver Dollar City,” Stanley said. “I would stand on stage with an hour and 20 minutes of material, so I have like 80 to 90 minutes’ worth of stuff just in case. Now I have to say, ‘Okay, what do I want to do’ and shrink everything down.”
Smoke on the Mountain will return for the 2022 season at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.
To stay up to date on all things Chris Stanley, visit chrisstanleycomedy.com or visit his ‘Chris Stanley Comedy’ page on Facebook.
