More than two dozen of Branson’s most acclaimed shows are taking the stage at the end of this week for the 8th Annual Branson Music Festival.
Presented by the Branson Travel Planning Association, the music fest will run from Friday, April 16 through Saturday, April 17, at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson. Branson Travel Planning Association Chair Toyea Youngblood said compared to past years, things will be little bit different this year due to the pandemic.
“We’re very excited to move forward,” said Youngblood. “As the old saying goes, ‘The show must go on.’ In an effort to help Branson recover, specifically for the group tour industry, we felt this year it was more important than ever that the show do go on to promote all of the shows and the live entertainment industry that we have here in the Branson area.”
During this two day event, Youngblood shared attendees will be treated to the music and comedy of some of Branson’s best entertainers.
“We do have a great line-up of entertainment this year. We will have a sampling of about 25 different artists, entertainment and shows that will be participating,” said Youngblood. “We have Doug Gabriel, A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, Oh Happy Day, New South, Six, The Baldknobbers, Dean Z, Awesome 80s, Pierce Arrow, Matt Gumm, Anthems of Rock, Famous Impressions, Clay Coopers Country Express, #1 Hits of the 60s, The Blackwoods, Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel, CJ Newsom, The Bretts, The Hughes, The Johnson Strings, Motown Downtown, All Hands on Deck, Cassandre’, The Haygoods, Neal McCoy and even The Titanic will be participating. (They’ll all be) giving just a snippet of entertainment of what guests can expect when they go to any of those shows and see their full performances.”
Though the weekend of shows is jam packed with entertainment, Youngblood shared that there is one thing about this event that she loves more than anything else.
“I love that we have Branson staples involved in this event like Clay Cooper and the Baldknobbers and those folks who have been here forever,” said Youngblood. “Then we’re also including and highlighting some of the new shows that are coming on, to really give that nice blend of just an overall preview of the potpourri of entertainment that we have here.”
On Friday, the event will be emceed by Josh Clark, co-host of The Upside with Josh and Russ on 106.3 KRZK. On Saturday Clay Cooper, with Clay Cooper’s Country Express, will step in to serve as emcee.
“We will have wonderful emcees both days of the event to kind of kick things off and get the audience ready for two and a half to three hours of solid entertainment,” said Youngblood. “Folks should definitely be prepared to be in their seats around 1:45 p.m. to get the party started. The curtain will rise at 2 o’clock. Each of the entertainers will do about a 12 minute set, so two to three to five songs and giving just an overall sampling of their vast variety of songs and different genres of entertainment that they would present in their full shows.”
This event is the result of an idea originally brought together by Branson Ticket and Travel Owner Diana Fisher. Youngblood explained over the years the event has gone through several transformations to make it into what it is today.
“It has changed and kind of morphed and taken on different facets though the years: Branson Music Fest, Branson Fest and See the World in Branson. It’s all been a form of this event down through the years,” said Youngblood. “We’ve been in tents, we’ve been in parking lots, we’ve been in theaters, but the event has continued on to be a staple for tour planners and tour operators for a springtime Branson musical event. A lot of the motor coach groups and tour planners nationwide use this event for themselves to come and check things out to see what acts and entertainment that they would want to use in future years for the planning of their tours that they bring to Branson.”
While this event gives tourists and tour planners from all across the United States a chance to sample some of Branson’s most popular entertainers and shows, Youngblood said they want to make sure that local folks also come out to the theatre this weekend.
“We would welcome our community to come out. We do have a set number of tickets available each day that are at the box office, available at a discounted rate for our Branson local residents and employees of Branson businesses,” said Youngblood. “Tickets can be obtained directly from the Clay Cooper Theatre box office and they can get those tickets by calling the theatre directly at 417-332-2529.”
Youngblood said this event wouldn’t be possible each year without the entertainers who donate their time to perform in the festival.
“I can not give enough of a shout out to our entertainment industry for donating their time and talents to come together to present two awesome days of entertainment,” said Youngblood. “The proceeds from this event goes back to marketing efforts for Branson, so there’s no one business or entity that is the sole beneficiary of this. It is a community wide event with proceeds being put back into marketing group tours to the area.”
For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-332-2529 or visit bransonticket.com/branson-events/branson-music-festival.
