Anyone who has ever dreamed of auditioning for the hit television show “American Idol” can make that dream a reality this week.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, “American Idol” is hosting their ‘Idol Across America’ open virtual auditions via Zoom for the state of Missouri.
“During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next American Idol as we enter season five on ABC and a historic 20th season for the franchise overall,” a press release from ABC stated. “For the second year in a row ‘Idol Across America,’ the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. making auditions easier than ever.”
On Wednesday, “American Idol” Season 19 Contestant Grace Kinstler will be featured during the Missouri auditions in the virtual waiting room to answer questions, offer audition tips and much more.
Branson isn’t unfamiliar with “American Idol,” with local entertainers such as Luke Menard, Jason Yeager, Matt Kester, Ellen Petersen (Haygood) and more having the chance to be featured on the long-running program.
Those auditioning must be at least 15 years of age as of Sept. 15, 2021 to audition. Auditioners must also of been born between June 2, 1992 and Sept. 15, 2006. Anyone born before or after this window will be ineligible to participate in season five of “American Idol.” Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or legal guardian present for their virtual audition.
To take the first steps in setting up a virtual audition, interested participants will need to visit americanidol.com/auditions to get started. Once online, auditioners can begin get pre-registration process and at the end will receive an email confirmation containing a Zoom meeting link and confirmation of the date and time of their virtual audition.
Participates will need to download the Zoom app if using a mobile phone or tablet to audition. Those using a laptop or desktop computer will need to visit zoom.us.
For the actual audition, performers will need to be prepared to sing two or three songs of their choice either a cappella or with their own instrumental accompaniment such as a guitar, keyboard or piano. Singers will not be auditioning for the “American Idol” celebrity judges during this round of auditions. The audition will be with one or more of the “American Idol” producers.
Once auditioners have completed their song or songs, they will be provided with feedback by the producers. Regardless of the feedback given, participants may not find out if they are advancing to the next round until a later time.
To learn more about the audition eligibility requirements, general audition information and frequently asked questions visit abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.
