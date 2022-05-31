As the next installment of the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise prepares to arrive in cinemas around the world, the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex has announced the return of the dinosaur-themed event, DINO DAYS.
On Friday, June 10, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., folks are invited to the Branson IMAX where they will have dozens of customs cars, costumes and movie props on display, as well as games, entertainment and a variety of photo opportunities.
IMAX DINO DAYS will coincide with the opening of Jurassic World: Dominion, which stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
“It’s IMAX DINO DAYS, the sequel! And it’s even bigger, and better than our first event in 2018,” Branson’s IMAX Entertainment Complex Senior Vice President of Theater Operations & Marketing Tom Forster said. “We’ll have face painting and balloon artists, double the amazing themed vehicles from the Jurassic Park Motor Pool, so many more dinosaur displays and even real prehistoric dinosaur fossils. Our premiere partners, Dino Encounters and Rocky’s Retreat are just phenomenal, you’ll truly be amazed.”
Additionally the event will feature gigantic dinosaur displays, prehistoric fossils, moving dinosaur replicas, and authentic prehistoric dinosaur eggs, assorted dinosaur bones and teeth.
“Dino Encounters and Rocky’s Retreat at Table Rock Lake are excited to partner with Branson IMAX to create the ultimate Jurassic experience for patrons,” Dino Encounters and Rocky’s Retreat Owner & Operator Keri DeWitt said. “There’ll be fun and educational activities for the whole family, including photos with your favorite dinosaurs. Blue the Raptor, Bumpy the Ankylosaurus from Camp Cretaceous, and of course Rocky the walking T-Rex are all looking forward to meeting everyone.”
Returning as special guests once again for DINO DAYS is The Jurassic Park Motor Pool, which is a global community of enthusiasts of Jurassic Park vehicles, including screen accurate replicas and tribute vehicles, built by fans for fans. This upcoming event will serve as only their second national gathering in Branson ever.
“We’ve been patiently waiting for the chance to come together again nationally, and in Branson,” Jurassic Park Motor Pool President Ari Bayzid said. “We’ve never stopped talking about the first event and all the crazy fun we had in the Ozarks. We’re ready, we’re excited and we’re headed ‘Back to Branson’ in an epic way.”
IMAX DINO DAYS is free and open to the public. Jurassic World: Dominion opens at the Branson IMAX on Thursday, June 9. The event is sponsored by Branson’s IMAX Entertainment Complex, The Jurassic Park Motor Pool, Dino Encounters, Rocky’s Retreat at Table Rock Lake, The Velvet Collection: Celebrity Car Museum, Prehistoric Fossils, The Dinosaur Museum and Magical Stories & More.
A fun promo video directed by Harry Milnes, starring Branson Comedian Terry Wayne Sanders, Local Actor Adam Bass and Nerd Informants: Josh Grisham and Tim Church can be found linked to this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
Additional event information and tickets for the film can be purchased online at bransonimax.com.
