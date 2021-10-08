The Jim Stafford and Caravelle theaters in Branson are set to be demolished following a content auction later this month.
Coon Ridge Auction Company Diane Clevenger announced via Facebook and auctionzip.com the two properties would undergo a pre-demolition auction at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.
“Selling everything from the front doors to the back doors and everything in between including all signage, large heat and air systems, Cummings large generator, sound systems, speakers, mixers, lighting, full concession, seating, ice machine, hot water tanks, coolers, metal, electrical boxes, iron beams, iron railings, guitars, miss, elevator and lots more,” the online listing read.
The listing also stated the auction will include the sale of the Gateway Inn Motel as a whole for salvage. The motel sits next door to the Caravelle Theatre has 60 rooms, a hospitality room and a pool area, according to gatewayinnozarks.com.
At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Coon Ridge Auction Company will also be selling out of a warehouse for MTG III LLC that is packed with pallets of merchandise, located behind Vintage Marketplace at 3630 W. 76 Country Boulevard in Branson.
When contacted about the auctions, Coon Ridge Auction Company responded and said they would reach back out to provide additional information at a later date. No official information has been released as to when the theatres will be demolished and what will take their place along the 76 Strip.
Photos of some of the items up for auction can be found at auctionzip.com with Auctioneer ID #32112.
