The fall line-up of Legends in Concert tribute artists have officially arrived at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater in Branson.
Now through Oct. 31, Legends in Concert audiences in Branson will be treated to the tributes of The Blues Brothers, Pat Benatar, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Martina McBride.
“The Blues Brothers, performed by Clint Nievar and Justin Sassanella, display their dynamic energetic dance moves, harp playing and overall crazy antics,” a Legends in Concert press release stated. “Stacey Whitton Summers is back on our stage in the dual role of lady rocker Pat Benatar, and country star Martina McBride. Ryan Pelton brings the King of Rock ’n’ Roll back to life in his tribute to Elvis Presley. Robbie Howard brings a touch of old Hollywood charm, performing as Frank Sinatra ‘his way.’”
Starting on Sunday, Sept. 19, Branson will also welcome the Legends of Country fall lineup, which will feature tributes to Kenny Chesney, Waylon Jennings, Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain and Elvis Presley. The Legends of Country show performs every Sunday at 3 p.m.
“Make plans to arrive early to enjoy the fascinating memorabilia from Dick Clark’s American Bandstand archives, recalling the historic roots of rock ’n’ roll and country, featured in our lobby,” the release stated. “Beer and wine service is available.”
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. For additional information, showtimes or tickets call 417-339-3003 or visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
