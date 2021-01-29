February is “Sweetheart Month,” and The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is doing its part in 2021 to unite and reunite couples in the name of love by providing one-of-a-kind Valentine Vow Renewals through the month of February.
Celebrating their 10th year of honoring couples the Branson Titanic is giving folks, looking for an extra special place to renew their weddings vows, say ‘I do’ or even pop the question the opportunity to do so in one of the most romantic locations anywhere, atop Titanic’s Grand Staircase.
Titanic Museum Attraction President/COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg shared that all official ceremonies will be conducted by the Titanic’s captain.
“Like the song says, ‘What the world needs now is love, sweet love,’ and that’s what our guests will find plenty of during February Love Month on Titanic,” said Kellogg in a press release. “This is especially true for couples renewing their wedding vows in the most glorious and romantic of all places, the spot where the epic movie’s Rose and Jack embraced and fell in love … the top of Titanic’s Grand Staircase. Believe me, you’ll feel on top of the world, just as they did, standing on the world’s only exact recreation of the Titanic’s Grand Staircase while reaffirming your love.”
The Titanic Museum Attractions in both Branson and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee are offering special Sweetheart Packages during the month of February that will cover all the arrangements including a tour of the magnificent ship, Valentines gifts and the special Titanic Grand Staircase ceremony.
“One of the most exciting moments a couple can experience is to relive their big day by facing each other, with love in their hearts while repeating the sacred vows they took years ago,” said the release.
The Titanic Museum Attractions are open daily starting at 9 a.m. Reservations are required to participate in a vow renew, wedding ceremony or proposal on board the Titanic Museum Attraction. Reservations are being accepted from Feb. 1 to 28.
For additional information or to make a reservation call 800-381-7670 or visit titanicattraction.com or titanicbranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.