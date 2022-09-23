Shepherd of the Hills is going all in for fall this season as they welcome in guests to experience all the farm-ily fun they have planned for this year’s Shepherd’s Pumpkinfest.
The festival opened for 2022 on Friday, Sept. 23, and will run through Sunday, Oct. 30. The pumpkinfest activities will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson said they’ve introduced some new features for this year’s Shepherd’s Pumpkinfest.
“We’ve got a new slide, a snow tubing slide we’re doing this year. We’ve got a few littler features that go along with that stuff,” Johnson said. “We’ve been making important changes to the farm and playland, the ground and the aesthetic overall, just continually trying to improve everything and making it more enjoyable for everyone.”
Additional new features will include a new petting zoo location, a stroll garden and hillbilly skeeball. Johnson added they’ve also updated some festival favorites from the past for 2022.
“We’ve got hayrides that will take them on an expanded route this year, bigger than what we’ve done in the past. Now we’ve got a few more hay-wagons than what we had previously,” Johnson said. “Last year and the year before we were running one hayride wagon and now we’ve got four of them. We can take people through the property and let them enjoy a hayride and s’mores and all that good fun stuff, as well as the new big bound pad.”
For pumpkinfest, guests will also have the opportunity for activities like building a scarecrow, painting pumpkins, duck races, pumpkin bowling, playing in the corn pit and more.
“People that are visiting, we have the playland, which includes the obstacle course, the petting zoo, the miniature golf and the play barn, as well as our treehouse’s and that’s all included for those folks,” Johnson said. “We have different levels of passes for people, so that mom and dad if they don’t want to ride the rides, or grandma and grandpa, they don’t have to pay as much. We’ve got an all inclusive price that includes the ropes course and the mountain coaster as well. We’ve got different price points that are a part of that, so there will be a little something for everyone.”
With the Great Pumpkin Ticket, guests receive general admission entry, one ride on the Copperhead Mountain Coaster, a visit up Inspiration Tower and time on the two-story ropes course.
Shepherd of the Hills is located at 5586 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For admission prices and additional information visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.