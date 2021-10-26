Silver Dollar City is once again giving a select number of people the opportunity to receive a sneak peek at this year’s An Old Time Christmas Festival, as well as help area students in need.
On Friday, Nov. 5, the 1880s theme park will host its annual White Glove event. Starting at 5 p.m. SDC will open their gates to only 400 people who will be the first to see the special features of Silver’s Dollar City’s annual Christmas festivities, including some classic favorites and a few new editions.
“The people who come to this year’s White Glove will not only have the big holiday feast and some caroling, but they’ll have two new Christmas shows to see,” Silver Dollar City Director of Public Relations Lisa Rau said. “We have a brand new show called Home for Christmas and it’s a new production show, but we have also re-scored, restaged and redone our Dickens to really freshen it up. It’s still the classic Dickens Christmas Carol, but it’s redone and so it’s going to be some great holiday fun with both of those new shows.”
On top of the live production at SDC, attendees will be treated to the park’s millions upon millions of Christmas lights, starting with their 8-story Christmas Tree.
“They’ll have the Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade,” Rau said. “Plus they’ll have Joy on Town Square and Christmas in Midtown, so you’re looking at a big Christmas package. And you’re doing this with only several hundred other people, so it’s a real treat.”
The White Glove event is limited to only 400 tickets, with a special price of $100 per person. All the proceeds raised during this special, exclusive event benefit Silver Dollar City Foundation’s Care For Kids program.
“White Glove is an opportunity to donate to a very good cause – the kids. This year we are increasing the donation rate because school superintendents say now, in this challenging time, even more kids are in great need of necessities or even for a few extras that might make them feel like they fit in,” Silver Dollar City Foundation Director John Baltes said in a press release. “Those dollars go to 14 school districts and are not designated for specific use, allowing educators, who know best, to use their judgment.”
In just the last decade alone more than $2 million has been presented to the 14 participating school districts. Since its inception the program has assisted 55,600 area students, according to the release.
Collectively, for just this school year alone, more than 5,000 students have already directly benefited from the program, with schools spending $124,687 to assist students and their families with items like rent, utilities, fuel, school supplies, coats, clothing, vision, dental, medical, food, school activities and much more, the release stated.
“You’re looking at dollars that go to each school that are not designated for any specific program. They are dollars that the schools and the councilors and the teachers and the superintendents can dip into for children who need something,” Rau said. “They might need something as small as the gym shoes, but there might be a much larger need. There might be some medical things that need attention or glasses or dental. Then there are those other things that are really important that maybe some of us take for granted, like having a prom dress or textbooks or field trips.”
As a longtime contributor to the Care For Kids program, Rau shared the effect it has had on her personally and why she believes in it.
“I’ve been on the board since its inception and the most impactful thing I’ve seen to understand the need is when we hear the stories from the educators themselves. It really brings to heart how much need we have in our counties,” Rau said. “There are teachers and counselors who, it literally brings them to tears to think about how important it is to help these kids. Many teachers would dip into their own pockets if they didn’t have this. It’s important that we remember with each element of the White Glove that the people who are attending, they are helping those kids who really need assistance and the superintendents definitely report more need in these challenging times than ever.”
The Silver Dollar City Foundation is currently collaborating with Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson to increase the funding distributed to each of the 14 school districts in the two counties. The foundation, created in December 1996, is recognizing its 25th anniversary as a non-profit private foundation, according to the release.
“Our organization would not have been possible without all of the hard work and dedication from our community and wonderful volunteers,” Baltes said in the release. “Twenty-five years ago the foundation set out to improve the lives of those in need, and today we continue to do just that.”
Tickets to the White Glove are available now and can be reserved by calling 417-336-7100 or by visiting silverdollarcityfoundation.com.
An Old Time Christmas festival at SDC officially begins on Nov. 6 and will run through Dec. 30. For additional information on all the festivities this Christmas visit silverdollarcity.com.
