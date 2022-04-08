The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is hosting a stirring tribute to the RMS Titanic on Sunday, April 10, titled the Titanic Musical Tribute, on the 110th-year anniversary of her maiden voyage.
On April 10, 1912 the world’s largest movable object, the Titanic, took to sea with a total of 2,208 passengers and crew on board. From Sunday, April 10 to Friday, April 15, the museum will honor the anniversary of the Titanic’s maiden and final voyage.
This anniversary inspired Titanic Museum Attraction President, CCO, Co-Owner and Executive Producer of the Titanic Musical Tribute Mary Kellogg-Joslyn to team up with Crown College Music Director and Professor Danny Griffin to create a musical tribute to the ship as well as all of the passengers and crew who were on board.
“We’re excited to bring the Titanic story to life in music,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “We hope you’ll join us at our museum in Branson, MO or Pigeon Forge, TN on April 10, 2022—the very same day, 110 years ago, that Titanic sailed for America.”
This music and song collaboration will be recorded for playback and published to YouTube and the Titanic Museum Attraction Facebook page. It will be staged in dramatic settings throughout the ship-on and above the Grand Staircase, in the Titanic Music Room and in the Memorial Gallery.
The Titanic Musical Tribute will feature performances from the The Crown College Instrumental Ensemble & Soloist, Andrea Merkowitz Gantte, The Seymour High School Choir, Joanna Woodfield, Josh McInnish, and Lydia Morrison. Songs included in the tribute will feature “My Heart Will Go On,” “The Heavens Art Telling,” Nobody Shoutin’ Like Me,” “Irish Blessing,” “On My Own,” Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “ Be Thou My Vision,” “Make Us One,” “Nearer My God to Thee,” Oh Danny Boy” and “Tell My Ma.”
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and opens daily at 9 a.m. A link to the Titanic’s YouTube channel can be found with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
Advance ticket reservations are required. For reservations or additional information call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
