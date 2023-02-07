This week more than 50 Branson students will take to the stage as the Branson High School Theatre Department opens their winter musical production of “Mamma Mia.”
The musical will feature a total of four showtimes, starting with 7 p.m. performances on Thursday Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10, as well as 2 and 7 p.m. performances on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Based on the songs of ABBA, “Mamma Mia” tells the story of soon to be married Sophie, who invites three of her mother Donna’s former flames to her wedding, one of which she believes to be her father. Taking place on a small Greek island, the mother/daughter duo are joined by Sophie’s fiancé Sky, Donna’s friends Tanya and Rosie, the potential father figures of Sam, Bill and Harry; and an island full of other fun and colorful characters.
In the leading role of Sophie is BHS Junior Larkin Currier, who shared what audiences can expect when coming to see their musical production.
“Just a lot of fun. That’s one word that I would definitely describe this show. Obviously behind the scenes we put in a lot of work, but we do it so the audience can join in as well. This is a show most everyone in the audience, especially living in Branson, is going to know this music,” Currier said. “I mean a lot of people know ABBA. Overall, it’s so fun. It’s a little bit cheesy, but in the best way possible. You need a little bit of that cheese. It’s musical theater. Overall, it’s just exciting and with the lighting and everything all together, you’re just going to want to get up and dance.”
While many student actors find themselves playing much older characters, Currier said stepping into the role of Sophie was much easier due to their closeness of age.
“I’m not 20 years old, but I am younger so it’s fun to be able to be in that age range, but overall it’s just an honest character. It’s a character people can connect too and it’s not so far out of the box. There’s so many things about Sophie that are like, ‘Yeah, you’re a young woman.’ And a lot of people in the audience are going to see that and think, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve done that,”” Currier said. “Overall it’s just been nice to latch onto a character and seeing that she’s going through things like we call go through, we all know this, we all go through this.”
Joining Currier on stage is Andrea Fuentes, who not only plays one of Sophie’s best friends, Ali, but also serves as one of the production’s dance choreographers. Playing Ali, Fuentes said she’s been able to embrace being one of the more funny characters in the show.
“There’s a really fun part that I specifically asked to be in. There’s a song, ‘Lay All of Your Love On Me,’ where Sophie and Sky, her fiancé, they’re singing and having this intimate moment and all of the sudden people come on and start dancing,” Fuentes said. “I didn’t want to be just part of the dancing part, because I always do that. I wanted to be a part of the guys’ part where they come out in flippers and then I come out with floaties and stuff. So I get to be more of the funny character of Sophie’s friends. I’ve just added my own little twist to it.”
Being a part of such a large cast, Fuentes explained what it’s been like coming together to create this production.
“It’s fun, because you have different opportunities to meet other people and everyone here, just the theater department in general at Branson, is very welcoming,” Fuentes said. “With choreographing, it’s kind of difficult, because it’s so many people having to know what parts need to be on stage. We have the people who are really familiar with dancing and those who don’t, so it’s really interesting to see what choreography works for everyone.”
Making his debut appearance on the BHS stage is Senior Heath Stark, who plays Sophie’s fiancé Sky. Stark explained “Mamma Mia” is his first, but also likely last chance to be a part of a BHS production. Though he’s always enjoyed acting, Stark said he’s had a busy high school experience, so he’s been unable to join a production until now.
“I was honestly worried this year I wouldn’t even get a chance to, because I play tennis and I’m in a bunch of other clubs. Tennis season starts pretty much as soon as this is over,” Stark said. “I was in the drama club and I did plays in elementary school and I took a speech/drama class for a couple of weeks in junior high when we were trying out our elective classes. I’ve always enjoyed it and I’ve always had a lot of fun with it, but I just lost the opportunity to do it in high school. I’m just glad that I had the chance to try it again for my last go around.”
As a first time member of a BHS musical production, Stark shared he had to overcome a handful of challenges, but one stands out more than the others.
“Previously, I would sing in three different places: the shower, church and the car,” Stark said. “In a span of just a couple of months going from…being nervous to sing in front of your friends to singing in front of people from all over school and town is just kind of crazy….I’ve never really had any experience with anything musical at all. It was just cool to discover something that I really didn’t know I could do. Sure I sing in the shower, but I didn’t know I was good at it.”
Alongside Currier, Fuentes and Stark, Mamma Mia will also feature the talents of Sydney Pride as Donna Sherian, Tucker Miller as Sam Carmichael, Jaxon Cottom as Bill Austin, Sean Osmond as Harry Bright, Talya Tinoco as Tanya Cresham-Leigh, Kaitlyn Ayes as Rosie Mulligan, Chloe Cofer as Lisa, Cameron Boss as Father Alexandrios, Holden Vansickle as Pepper and Jack Dawson as Eddie.
The Lead Dancing Ensemble will showcase the skills of Milla Solvie, River Fergurson, Maggie Duvall, Savannah Turner, Alyssa Gagnepain, Kloey Alms, Carly Vanderpluym, Avery Baker, Mya Marquez, Maggie Bacon; alongside the talents of the Ensemble Dancers: Loreli Morrison, Cameron Boss, Elizabeth Barnes, Amber Parsons, Cassandra Carter, Carmen Rys, Emrie Straka, Chloe Jackson, Jack Dawson, Adia Simpson, Holden Vansickle, Sylvie Barbour, Kendall Bliss, Callie Sorensen, Addison Patrick, Serenity Lawrence, Kilian Spencer, Luke Adkisson, Christan Dawson, Keagan Moszczenski.
Additionally the production will feature Aj St. John, Angelica Maddelina, Max Chapman, John Gillen, Sadie Osmond and Mya Crowther as Islanders and Jordan Smith, Shannon Davenport, Vinn Wray, Vanessa Laney, Lynna Wolfe, and Madison Moore as the Carlew Chorus.
Tickets for “Mamma Mia” are $10 for adults and $8 for students. To reserve tickets, call 417-334-6511 or email bhstheatre@branson.k12.us. For additional information visit the ‘Branson High School Theatre’ page on Facebook.
