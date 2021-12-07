King’s Chapel Branson is hosting six special performances of Birthday of a King Christmas at Music City Centre starting on Friday, Dec. 10.
Birthday of a King is a unique, entertaining allegory of the gospel set to music, drama and dance.
“Birthday of a King tells the story of a fabled and whimsical village that is getting ready for an annual birthday bash, but they have no idea for whom it’s celebrated,” Yaffah Lewis with Kings Chapel Branson said. “On the eve of the party, the new schoolteacher, Miss Byrd, interrupts an official town meeting and proceeds to teach a history lesson. The true story of the King, a rebellious Royal Herald turned Jester turned King of Strings, a broken Ballerina and the young Prince who gives his life to save her unfolds on the stage in a unique musical style. The story culminates when the empowered Prince swings his sword, declaring freedom for stage and audience alike.”
Over the summer, King’s Chapel Branson brought their production of Birthday of a King to the stage with an added second act called Freedom of a King. For the Christmas version of the show, the production will feature a Christmas opening, without the second act of the musical.
“Birthday of a King Christmas will feature a traditional winter wonderland opening, including Hawaiian dances and the nativity,” Lewis said. “Birthday of a King tells the Christmas story through allegory, which has inspired and entertained audiences worldwide.”
The uniqueness of this production is it has been performed all over the world.
“Birthday of a King has entertained and inspired audiences of all ages in the U.S.A. as well as internationally, since its first performance in December 2000,” Lewis said. “Venues have ranged from an 8,000 seat concert arena to a church sanctuary that holds 100. It has been staged in a palace theater in Russia as well as a high tech theater in Japan and is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.”
The large cast of Birthday of a King Christmas features around 50 members, who are all a part of the King’s Chapel family.
“Mostly it is congregation members and all volunteers. It’s all people who have come together to volunteer their services to this theatre ministry,” Lewis said. “This is Kings Chapel Branson. There’s a Kings Chapel Springfield, a Kings Chapel Ozark and some in Arkansas. Oftentimes some of those different people from those churches will come up and perform in the show. This semester we have almost all members of the church.”
Showtimes for Birthday of a King Christmas are 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 12, 17 and 19, and 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18. Birthday of a King Christmas is a free show. No tickets are required, however reservations are encouraged to ensure available seating.
For additional information or to reserve seats call 417-460-5200 or visit mucitycentre.com or chrisdavisproductions.com.
