Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley has died.
The country music singer, songwriter and actor passed away the afternoon of Saturday, May 7, in Branson at the age of 86. Gilley had recently been diagnosed with cancer and had taken some time away from performing due to his health.
Born on March 9, 1936, Gilley was a native of Natchez, Mississippi, where he grew up around his two famous cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart. In his career, Gilley earned 39 Top 10 Hits and 17 No.1 songs and was best known for his songs, “Stand By Me,” “Room Full of Roses,” “Chains of Love” and “Lonely Nights.”
In an October 2020 interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News, Gilley shared how much he enjoyed sharing his life story with the audience during his shows.
“I talk about my beginning and going through the years where I struggled in the music industry trying to be successful, following my cousin Jerry Lee Lewis. I grew up in Louisiana with Rev. Jimmy Swaggart, and we all three had success in a different type of music. Rev. Jimmy Swaggart was a gospel singer and Jerry Lee was in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and I had 17 No. 1 Country songs. We’re all in our 80s now, and there’s only six months difference in our ages. So it’s quite a story when you look at all the aspects that we’ve done in music,” said Gilley. “In my show I do the music for the folks and I tell them a little bit why we pick certain songs and what happened and that type of thing to give them more of an idea of what you go through sometimes to be successful in music.”
In the same 2020 interview, Gilley said one of his favorite stories to tell was how his first hit song “Room Full of Roses” came to be in 1974.
“I happened to pick what I felt like was a throw away song called “Room Full of Roses,” which was written by Tim Spencer who was one of the Sons of the Pioneers,” Gilley said. “I sat at the piano and I started the song and I quit about 35 or 40 seconds into it and the bass guitar looked over at me and says, ‘Why did you quit?’ and I said, ‘Because I think it’s going to sound too much like my cousin Jerry Lee Lewis.’ He said, ‘Who cares, it’s going to be the ‘B Side’ and nobody’s ever going to hear it.’”
In 1971, Gilley opened his now world-famous “Gilley’s” in Pasadena, Texas, which ultimately sparked a chain of the famous nightclubs. In 1980, Gilley appeared in the film “Urban Cowboy,” alongside John Travolta, Debra Winger and Johnny Lee. “Gilley’s” was used as the backdrop for the movie, which launched his acting career. Over the decades, Gilley appeared in a number of popular television series, including “The Fall Guy,” “Fantasy Island,” “Dukes of Hazzard,” “Murder She Wrote” and “CHiPs.”
Following his role in “Urban Cowboy” Gilley found himself performing in the main showrooms in places like Las Vegas, Reno, Tahoe and Atlantic City and even traveling to Europe to perform. Gilley also performed for Presidents Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush.
With six Academy of Country Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a member of the 2011 Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, Gilley was also one of only a few artists who have also received the Academy of Country Music’s Triple Crown Awards.
In 1989, Gilley left a full time life on the road and relocated to Branson, where he opened his own theater and began performing with the Urban Cowboy Band. In 1993, an electrical short in a neon sign located outside of Gilley’s theater caused the building to burn to the ground. Gilley quickly rebuilt the theater, which he eventually sold.
In 2009, while helping a friend move a sofa, Gilley tripped and fell backwards. Injuring multiple disks in his back, Gilley was paralyzed for three months. After months of rehab, Gilley once again found his way back onto the stage.
While Gilley’s name and music was known all around the world, Branson was where he would choose to spend the largest amount of time the last few years of his life. Performing select dates throughout the year, Gilley fans could still catch him on stage in Branson, alongside his longtime friend and fellow performer Johnny Lee. Though there were a handful of tour dates which took Gilley away from Branson, he always made his way back to the stage at Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre.
On Sunday, May 1, just days before his passing, Gilley shared a message to his fans via his personal Facebook page announcing the cancellation of his May performing dates at the Branson theater due to his health.
Gilley was preceded in death by his wife Vivian, who passed in 2019. He is survived by his wife Cindy Loeb Gilley, his children Kathy, Michael, Gregory and Keith Ray, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and his cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart.
In a 2009 interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News, Gilley said performing has been the thrill of a lifetime.
“I hope that we can get another 20 years here in town,” Gilley said in 2009. “I’m 73, I feel like I’m 53, singing like I’m 43, acting like I’m 33 and been chasing 23, so live every day like it’s your last, because one day you might be right.”
As of press time, funeral and memorial service information for Gilley had not been announced. As details are released they will be added to this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
