The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters are inviting folks to join them on Saturday, Feb. 5, for their Cabin Fever 2022 Variety Music Show at the New Testament Christian Church Theater in Reeds Spring.
The Cabin Fever show, which began in 2019, is a fundraising event for The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters.
“The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters is an organization dedicated to the preservation of Ozarks history and culture, as well as the environment,” President Curtis Copeland said. “Specifically from this fundraising event, a lot of the proceeds will go to music scholarships for local students that are working to learn instrumentation and traditional Ozarks music. That’s really important to us, because they’ll carry on that interest and preservation into the next generation. They’re the ones that will carry the torch when us old-timers are gone. We’ve also got a couple other projects currently going on that these funds will be used for.”
Admission into the event is free, but donations will be accepted. The show will run from 7 to 9 p.m., but there will also be a free ham and beans and cornbread supper ahead of the show at 5:30 p.m.
“Donations are more than welcome obviously. There’s just no way to beat this kind of entertainment and especially for this price. It’s for a great cause,” Copeland said. “Our first Cabin Fever was in 2019 and then we had one in 2020…but we missed 2021. We’re excited about this third year of Cabin Fever and we had tremendous success with the first couple, so we’re hoping this will be the biggest show ever.”
This year’s variety show will feature the talents of different acts. Copeland said the show will begin with performances by D.A. Callaway and Lonesome Road.
“A lot of folks might remember (D.A. Callaway) from the River Rat Show at Silver Dollar City. He’s an excellent piano player and he’s an excellent comedian and showman. He’s just a whole lot of fun, so that will be a great way to start off the show,” Copeland said. “Then we have another group called Lonesome Road and they’re based kind of in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas. They’re a bluegrass band and they’ve been performing for 23 years. We’re excited about them. They have won awards in Nashville, Tennessee, so they’re a pretty significant band and we’re excited to have them for the first time.”
The show will continue with performances from Emalee Flatness and Missouri 65.
“Emalee Flatness is a real rising star as far as playing traditional Ozarks music. She’s a wonderful fiddle player and has an amazing voice. She’s been recognized for her songwriting talents and recording talents. For a young person, she’s really accomplished a lot as a musician. We’re just really excited to have her as well,” Copeland said. “Then finally we wrap it up with Missouri 65, which is another group of young people and they are a bluegrass and gospel and Americana group. There’s five teenagers: Hawken Boldman, Emily Garoutte, Bryar Boldman, Sawyer Boldman and Gil Turk. The neat thing about Missouri 65 is not only are they getting pretty popular here locally, but they are also students of Ozark Mountain Music Association, which is the group we contribute scholarship funds to for kids to learn traditional Ozarks music. It kind of shows where folks’ generous donations go to, to supporting these talents.”
The mission of The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters has five purposes, which were outlined by the original members in 1931.
—To secure it’s proper recognition;
—To protect Ozarks wildlife;
—To conserve the natural beauties of its historic spots;
—To perpetuate its history, folklore and traditions and;
—To teach our own people the value of the great heritage we possess in these regions.
“We hope folks will come out and enjoy the show because the talent is amazing. Especially locally folks will know D.A. Callaway, Missouri 65 and Emalee Flatness, and I’m really excited about Lonesome Road who has been around a long time and they’re an award-winning band,” Copeland said. “It’s so kind and generous these musicians have also donated their time and talent, which is really amazing. Obviously they feel like our mission is important, so we’re thankful for them. We just want folks to come on out. Donations are definitely welcome. Hopefully they’ll open up those wallets for a good cause.”
The New Testament Christian Church Theater is located at 21016 Main Street in Reeds Spring.
For more information contact Copeland at 417-339-6882 or Larry Sifford at 417-335-0096. Additional details on The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters can be found at societyofozarkianhillcrofters.com.
