The next Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert will be hosted on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Branson Famous Theatre.
The music will begin at 2 p.m. with Theatre Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker. The concert will also feature the music ministries of Steve “Bruno” Samuels, Marlene Pelt, Dusty Aleman, Angela Seng, John Hernandez, Kenny & Lisa Gamble, Dan Keaton, and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
Admission into the show is free with a donation benefiting Missouri Veterans Home-Mt. Vernon, who is in need of postage stamps for the residents and full-size personal care items including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, deodorant and other such items.
The Missouri Veterans Home provides high quality, compassionate care for their residents. They also provide information about the veterans rights and assist them in accessing benefits.
“Even if you are unable to attend this concert, please consider stopping by the theater to drop off requested items at the theater box office,” a press release for the event stated. “Those items will be placed on the donation table the day of the concert. Branson loves our Veterans and strives to honor them whenever the opportunity presents itself. Sunday, the 6th, is the first day of Veterans week in Branson. What better way to show support for our Veterans than by blessing them with the requested items while enjoying a great gospel concert?”
A love offering will also be collected at the concert. Jammin’ for Jesus also has a new website, bransonjamminforjesus.com, where people can find information about upcoming concerts and the Jammin’ for Jesus ministry.
“Branson Jammin’ for Jesus would like to thank YOU, the community, for such amazing support and would like to personally invite you to attend the Sunday, November 6th concert as we celebrate Jesus and bless our Missouri Veterans,” the release stated.
The Branson Famous Theatre, the home of Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, is located at 645 State Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson. For additional information email bransonj4j@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.