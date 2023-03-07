It’s the little white lie that could.
After originally being shut down due to the pandemic just shy of week from production completion, audiences are finally being treated to the Michael Shannon led film “A Little White Lie.”
Written and directed by Michael Maren, based on the novel “Shriver” from Chris Belden, “A Little White Lie” tells the story of a down-on-his-luck handyman (Shannon) living in New York City is mistaken for a famous and famously reclusive writer and he’s brought to a university where he is to deliver a keynote address to save the school’s literary festival.
Joining Shannon in the lead role of Shriver, the film’s cast features the talents of Kate Hudson, Don Johnson, Zach Braff, Peyton List, Wendie Malick, Jimmi Simpson, M. Emmet Walsh and Kate Linder.
The journey to bring Belden’s novel to life on the big screen began nearly a decade ago, when Maren first heard the author doing a reading of “Shriver” in 2014. Maren explained what it was that stood out to him about the novel and made him recognize the story’s potential as a film.
“I’m a writer, a journalist, I’ve published books, I’ve written screenplays, I’ve directed films now; I think there is a sense when you succeed at something that you’ve always wanted to do of having this out of body experience,” Maren said. “Kind of standing back and looking at yourself and thinking, ‘Who is that person?’ That’s what sort of captured my imagination about it. There’s a good story in there. I also think that’s what Michael Shannon related to as well when he first read the script and we first met about making the movie.”
With only eight shooting days left, the film’s production was shut down in the midst of March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Actress Kate Linder, best known for her ongoing decades-long run as Esther Valentine on The Young and the Restless, plays the college president in the film. Linder shared her experience when production was suddenly brought to a standstill.
“I had one day left on the film. I was in the bank and I ran into some of the crew and they told me they were going for coffee the next day and asked what did I want. I gave them my order and I never saw them again because the pandemic and everything shut us down,” Linder said. “We were so fortunate, not only that we were able to finish the film, but that everyone could come back and do it. That is a miracle itself if you ask me. I think it was supposed to happen and I’m so thrilled I’ve been a part of it because it’s just been great. I loved every minute of it.”
Maren added coming back after months away from the production was difficult and several alterations to the film had to be made.
“Producers were able to pull the cast back together. We were able to get Kate for six days. Apple let her, she was doing a show for Apple, so they let her go for six days. Zach Braff we only had for a day, because he was working for Disney and they let him go just for the weekend,” Maren said. “There were scenes I had to end up rewriting, because we couldn’t coordinate having everybody there at the same time. There’s scenes I rewrote on the fly, like in the moment. Like, let’s try this. So it was a bit of a challenge and it’s a miracle it got made.”
Being a miracle film is something Linder said she agrees with Maren on.
“That’s why everyone should go see this film. It’s because it’s supposed to be here. It’s supposed to be out, so people can enjoy it,” Linder said. “It makes you laugh. It makes you feel good. It makes you think. It just has all these elements. It’s just great acting. I was so fortunate I was able to be in scenes with Kate Hudson and Michael Shannon and Don Johnson. Wonderful, incredible people. I was able to work with them. It’s just a win/win situation for everyone.”
Though there was some discussion regarding who could play the lead role of Shriver, Maren said he never actually had a particular actor in his head while he was writing the screenplay.
“When Michael Shannon was interested, the minute I heard he was interested, I jumped on a plane to Chicago to go talk to him and try to get him to do it,” Maren said. “I think Michael Shannon is the finest actor working today, at least on this side of the ocean. Who wouldn’t want to work with him?”
Shannon, probably known best for some of his more intimidating and authoritative roles, takes a total 180 with Shriver; who’s more introverted and soft spoken. Maren shared what it was like to see Shannon bring such a character to life.
“I knew he could do it. He can do anything. I think Michael is kind of an introvert in his own little way,” Maren said. “He may not agree with that assessment, but I spent enough time with him to know that he’s quiet, he’s very interior and there’s a lot more going on than he gives away. Michael’s not one of those celebrities who’s just sort of out there being overly enthusiastic. He’s very withdrawn. His sense of humor is so drawl.”
As an actress who has played the same character on television for four decades, Linder shared the uniqueness of being able to take on other roles.
“I love working. I love bringing these different characters to life and being allowed to do so and making people happy,” Linder said. “I read the script and really liked it. I’ve played Esther for 40 years and counting. I wanted to do something different. This character is…nothing like Esther. I went, ‘Wow, I really want to do this.’”
In the film, the two Kate’s, Hudson and Linder, have a lot of back and forth between their characters. Linder spoke to her experience getting to work so closely with Hudson.
“I’m glad,” Linder said. “I had not had the honor of working with her before, so I was so glad that I was able to do this. She’s great and it was great!”
Looking at the completed film as it’s on its way to be premiered for audiences everywhere, Maren spoke to what went through his mind as the director.
“Honestly, what goes through your mind is lessons learned. I should have cut that there, I should have included that. Making an independent film means waking up every morning and compromising on something. I couldn’t have 250 extras, which I would have wanted. There’s all kinds of stuff that you want to do and at any moment, whether you’re writing a script or directing a film, there are an infinite number of possibilities and sometimes you just got to do it,” Maren said. “That’s the art. That’s the part of it that’s art. Everything’s flawed in its own way and you learn from it and you get better…I really like it and I’m proud of it.”
“A Little White Lie” is rated R and was released on Friday, March 3, in select theaters and is also available through several video streaming platforms.
My thanks to Michael Maren and Kate Linder for visiting with me about their film. Both of their interviews can be watched in their entirety by visiting Tim Church Media on Facebook.
