For more than a year and a half, the Song of Hope Historical Society has been working diligently behind the scenes to bring together the initial pieces of the world’s largest collection of Branson live music show industry history.
On Saturday, May 6, the Branson Song of Hope Museum welcomed its first guests into the old red schoolhouse building, which resides as part of the Coffelt Country Craft Village in Branson. Filled floor to ceiling with items recognizable from a variety of decades and Branson shows of both past and present, the museum offers attendees a glimpse into the productions and entertainers who molded the live music capital of the world into the destination it is today.
Even as he prepared to open the doors to the public for the first time at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Song of Hope Historical Society Executive Director Marshall Howden, alongside his wife Kendra, remained hard at work to ensure the items in the museum were just as they wanted them.
“It all kind of hit me last night the work we’ve put in. I’ve basically been in here everyday for the last nine months. I’m just thrilled to share this history. This is the people’s history,” Howden said. “I didn’t myself collect really any of this. It was all by donations of people being interested in having the public see the treasures they have kept over the years. It’s overwhelming, exciting and an unbelievable amount of emotions I guess.”
Though Howden announced plans for the Song of Hope Museum at the end of December 2021, the first item to be procured by the museum actually took place a few months earlier.
Howden explained this journey began for him when he received a phone call from a woman who worked for a billboard company and wanted his assistance to save the Jim Stafford guitar neck sign, which sat mounted at the top of the Jim Stafford Theatre. The woman had been made aware, as many others were, of a pre-demolition auction set for Oct. 25, at the Jim Stafford Theatre, as well as the Caravelle Theatre and the Gateway Inn of the Ozarks in Branson.
“She calls me and talks to me about the Vegas sign graveyard where they have the neon signs out in Vegas and we should purchase this (guitar neck sign) at auction and if we did, the billboard company would help me get it down from the building. I told her no basically, because…I just had no idea how we’d go about doing something like that,” Howden said. “I kind of think it was a fate or a God thing, because separately and independently from her calling me, an intern of Jim Stafford’s and his name’s Matt Bailey…called me with the exact same phone call. Vegas sign graveyard, I used to intern for Stafford and that kind of thing. After a second phone call I thought, ‘Well, we need to make something happen with this.’”
Howden shared he put together a fundraiser via Facebook and was able to raise $600 due to the generosity to the community. Howden took the raised funds, placed a $600 bid during the pre-auction online and remained the top bidder for the Stafford signage; that is until the auction started.
“We get to the day of the auction online and it goes 700, 800, 900 and all the way up to $1800,” Howden said. “I thought, ‘Well, that was fun.’ Matt calls me and out of breath he said, ‘We won!’ I said, ‘What do you mean we won?’ He said, ‘Just send me that $600, I put the rest on my card.’ So he was the one bidding against somebody else.”
Howden shared they then faced the difficulty of getting the guitar neck off of the building after the initially offered billboard company assistance fell through. A company out of Joplin, with a 190 foot crane, came to the rescue and were able to cut the signage free from the building.
Once they had achieved control of the guitar neck sign, Howden said the next step was to find other Branson show memorabilia and items of historical value to put around it.
“Sort of simultaneously I started collecting the brochures and with the help of some businesses like Coffelt Country here, who had an interest in drawing people into their property, we just started building the project,” Howden said. “We’ve got the stained glass from the Tony Orlando Yellow Ribbon Theatre, we’ve got a 20th scale model of my grandpa’s theatre that was on 248, countless old ticket stubs and articles…We’ve got every form of music. We’ve got cassettes, 8-track, 45’s, records and all that kind of stuff all coming together to share the history of our live music shows and theatres.”
Visitors will notice several pieces of memorabilia featuring Country Music Legend and Howden’s Grandfather Mel Tillis inside the museum.
“My granddaddy got this place from the very beginning as far as Branson is concerned. He totally understood the concept as soon as anyone pitched it to him. I get to live in my own home and perform, and the people will come to me,” Howden said. “My grandpa made a career decision to be close to me and to be close to my aunts and to my mom. I will forever be grateful to Branson. That’s a lot of the reason why I do what I do, because I’m so grateful to Branson…I think he’d be really excited to see a lot of his history was kept and I’m so proud of that heritage and proud of the citizens of Branson.”
The museum will also host special events, exhibits and meet & greets throughout the year. For the grand opening, the first special event is a “pop-up” museum annex featuring the “Branson Boom Exhibition,” which provides the history of Branson’s Live Music Shows rise to national fame. The exhibition was created by Branson Update Magazine Publisher and Photographer Michael London.
Additionally on property, visitors will be able to see signage from the Baldknobbers Motor Inn and Celebration City, as well as the Stafford guitar neck, which will all be installed for upright display in the near future.
“The pop-up museum is one of the events. The second event is going to be the installation and dedication of the Jim Stafford Guitar Neck. Now we have a deadline for that, because Jim Stafford is performing at Shepherd of the Hills in October,” Howden said. “So, we want to get this installed 40 feet into the air by October, have the mayor come out here and do Jim Stafford Day here in Branson and dedicate his sign.”
Even with the opening of the museum, Howden said he’s just getting started adding things to it and shared what he’s got in mind for the new attraction.
“I foresee us taking over a couple more of these buildings at some point to be honest with you. We really haven’t even gone about a systematic solicitation of all the theatres. In other words, I have a list of them and I haven’t gone and called them all yet and said, ‘Can you give me stuff?’ That will be a whole another round of things that we get,” Howden said. “I’ll do the work. A lot of this has been an art project…We can have it for a year, we can have it for a few months, whatever you’d like to do, or you can donate it to us permanently.”
The “Branson Boom Exhibition” will remain on display now through Saturday, May 27. Hours for the expo will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Tuesdays. Admission to London’s display is free. To learn more about the “Branson Boom Exhibition” call 417-230-4939.
The Song of Hope Museum will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Admission is free. The museum is located at the Coffelt Country Craft Village on Hwy. 165 just south of the Baldknobbers’ Branson Famous Theater.
For additional information on the museum or to arrange a donation to the museum contact Howden at 417-294-2449. Visit ‘Song of Hope Historical Society’ on Facebook.
