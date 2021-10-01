Larry’s Country Diner is coming to Branson this month for five performances, featuring special guests each night.
From Monday, Oct. 4 to Friday, Oct. 8, Larry’s Country Diner will be recorded live at the Clay Cooper Theater at 7:30 p.m.
“Larry’s Country Diner is a wholesome, down-home, nationally-broadcasted variety show known for its spontaneity, impromptu dialogue and live-to-tape performances by the best country music artists of yesterday and today,” an online release said. “Larry’s Country Diner is a unique down-home variety show, which integrates entertainment, interviews and music in a weekly format, taped live in front for a studio audience in a country diner setting.”
The show features a regular cast of fun characters including Larry Black, Keith Bilbrey, Sheriff Jimmy Capps, Waitress Renae and avid church lady, Nadine.
While in Branson, Larry’s Country Diner will welcome new special guests each night. The show on Monday, Oct. 4 will feature Rory Feek. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the show will welcome back Rory Feek, who will be joined by Wynn Varble.
The Texas Tenors will be on the show on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Then on Thursday, Oct. 7, the show will welcome the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent and The Rage. Finally on Friday, Oct. 8, the show will feature The Malpass Brothers, Christopher and Taylor Malpass.
Tickets to the show are $57 for adults and $25 for ages 17 and under. VIP seats in rows one through five are $65. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Clay Cooper Theatre box office.
The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. Visit claycoopertheatre.com or call 417-332-2529.
