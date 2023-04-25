From the swamp to the stage, Shrek: The Musical opens this weekend at Hollister High School.
The Hollister Tiger Theatre Company spring musical production will offer a total of four performances for audiences to experience before Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and the rest of the gang have to return to the swamp. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
“Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek: The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a side splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire,” a press release from HTC stated. “Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.”
The cast of Shrek: The Musical will feature the young talents of Morgan Carlson as Shrek, Emma Spurling as Fiona, Ben Stevens as Donkey, Logan Harbour as Lord Farquaad, Jessie Barney as Young Fiona, Lauren Tiefry as Teen Fiona/Wicked Witch, Kate Heard as Dragon/Humpty Dumpty, Macy Everett as Mama Ogre/Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy, Josh Reed as Papa Ogre/Papa Bear, Lindsey Jackson as Queen Lillian/Mama Bear, Paisley Buttram as Baby Bear, Caleb Spurling as Pinocchio, Julia Gardner as Fairy Godmother/3 Blind Mice, Addison White as Ugly Duckling/3 Blind Mice, Becky Barney as Pied Piper/3 Blind Mice, Owen Harsh as Big Bad Wolf, Ellie Blitch as Pig #1, Olivia Buttram as Pig #2, Vivian Hebert as Pig #3, Shareka James as Elf, Josie Craig as Peter Pan, Katie Linn as White Rabbit, Connor Houtchens as Mad Hatter/King Harold, Greyson Stevens as Young Shrek/Leprechaun, Aden Woods as Thelonious/Bishop and Grady Stevens as Grumpy.
Additionally the ensemble for the musical will showcase the artistry of Paisley Sailsbury, Cason Bradley, Addison Wilson, Faith Willis, Matthew Spurling, Abby Anderson, Gianny Palacios, Saphira Gabbert, Gracie Floer, Autumn Thomley, Chloe Wagner, Hailey Fiedler, Kayden Sailsbury, Garrett Isnard, Adalynn Bush, Grady Stevens, Natalee Anderson, Caroline Bell, MJ Callaway, Kira Gallaher, Flavia Palacios, Gracie Loftis, and Serenity Savoy.
Tickets for the production will be available at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students; cash only. No pre-sale tickets will be offered for this musical.
Throughout this week, the Hollister High School Theatre Department, will be introducing their Facebook page followers to the members of their cast. For those who have not liked their page as of yet are encouraged to do so.
For additional information visit the ‘Shrek: The Musical–Hollister’s Tiger Theatre Company’ event page on Facebook.
