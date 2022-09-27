A new show has arrived at The Copeland Theater at the Meadows giving audiences the opportunity to enjoy some of their favorite hit songs.
The Hits Starring David Brooks made its debut this summer at The Copeland and features the talents of Brooks on vocals and piano, Phaedra Clemons on vocals, Brian Duvall on drums, Mario Faure on lead guitar and vocals, and Bill Foster on bass and vocals.
Brooks shared this show is a sort of a spinoff of another show many of the featured performers were a part of at the King’s Castle Theatre earlier this year.
“That show kind of dissolved for a total set of circumstances that had nothing to do with us. We developed this show literally as that show was going away and we were already talking about what the next step was going to be for us,” Brooks said. “The more they talked, the more it became clear to me that I was going to be leading the pack in this one.”
While this show does feature many of the same players from the other show, Brooks shared this production is made up of new material and presents songs in a much different format.
“Some of the new songs we’re doing actually we had planned on incorporating into that other show at a later date. In that production we were stuck, again just because of the circumstance we were in, using supplemental tracks. So we were kind of limited in what we could do,” Brooks said. “It hampered us from being able to do medleys or anything of that nature because then you have to cut and splice everything just right and it was going to be a real pain.”
Brooks added in order to get away from the tracks and have live instrumentals on stage he made a plan for when they made their way to The Copeland.
“We had a couple of dancers who were with us over there, who were great girls, but they were going back to school this fall. I was like, if we’re going to lose people, instead of hiring other dancers, because we already had a band and everybody can play, except for a drummer. We just need to hire a drummer and then we can get away from these tracks and it would open up so much more for us to be able to do and it has,” Brooks said. “The first person I thought of was my buddy…I love working with Brian. To me, he’s my right hand. I’ll say something and I’ll look at him and he’ll shake his head yes and I’ll know we’re on the right track.”
While brainstorming ideas for the new show, Brooks said naming the production The Hits was very purposeful for a couple of reasons.
“I didn’t want us to be pigeonholed into being stuck in a genre of music. I don’t even know what prompted me to come up with this title, but I was like hits, they’re all hits of their own right,” Brooks said. “Some may be country, some may be pop songs. It encompasses a wide variety of stuff, but they’re all hit songs of their day. It’s everything from ‘50s and ‘60s, a lot of ‘70s and some ‘80s for the most part is what we’re doing for the show.”
Brooks went on to explain why he didn’t want their show to only focus on a specific genre or decade of music.
“It really limits you as to what you can do. Literally with this, with every song, I guarantee people if they come to this show they’ll know every song. Maybe the younger ones may not know some of them, but the older folks will definitely remember every single one of these songs,” Brooks said. “I wanted to show versatility. We open the second half with a country segment of the show and because Phaedra, that’s what her background is in, is singing country. She does a phenomenal job at that. If people come see the show, she does an Aretha Franklin number in the show and she just kills it.”
For The Hits, Brooks has surrounded himself on stage with the who’s who of Branson
“It’s nice. We have very capable players and they’re all good singers in their own right and of course Phaedra Clemons, she’s phenomenal,” Brooks said. “I wanted to be able to showcase everybody at their best, but also show people that they’re capable of more…I do get the chance to do a lot of different styles. Everything from ‘Walking in Memphis’ to the screaming songs I’m known for. It’s fun.”
During his nearly two decade career in Branson, Brooks has made a name for himself as he’s showcased his talents at a variety of shows since moving here in the summer of 2003.
“I took the piano tour at The Hop, which was the last year it was at The Branson Mall. From there I think I was in every other theater on the Strip at some point doing some show,” Brooks said. “Everywhere from Tony Roi’s Elvis Experience, The Haygoods, The Hughes Brothers, Cassandre, The No. 1 Hits of the 60’s…and Legends in Concert.”
Brooks was also a member of Branson’s production of Million Dollar Quartet at The Welk, which started in 2015.
“I heard Million Dollar Quartet was coming to Branson and said, ‘I’m going after that.’ I’m just going to say this, and most people won’t believe this, but I prayed that job down,” Brooks said. “I wasn’t even supposed to have the job. Up until the first day of rehearsal I was supposed to have been the understudy and it just worked out that I got the chair. That is probably my most well known role in Branson and I loved every minute of it and it was such a blessing.”
For audiences coming to see Brooks and the cast of The Hits, Brooks said he hopes their biggest take away will be a great experience.
“We would love for them to come and check us out, because I know they’d have a good time,” Brooks said. “We’re doing feel good music. That’s what it is. I’ll say this, if you leave and you’re down in the dumps, than there’s something wrong with you. It’s so good. This music makes me happy. From the start to the finish, not to say that we don’t do some slow numbers in the show because we do, but it’s a fast moving show.”
Showtimes for The Hits Starring David Brooks are at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays now through Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The Copeland Theater is located at 4230 Gretna Road in Branson. For additional information or to make a ticket reservation call 417-332-5338 or visit copelandtheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.