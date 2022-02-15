A longtime passion project is finally coming together for a Branson performer and songwriter.
In recent months, Santino Tomasetti has been debuting singles from his upcoming album, which he hopes to release in its entirety early this summer. Tomasetti said his album’s journey from conception to creation has been a multi-year process, starting back in 2017.
“I was really getting into songwriting and performances and gigs and playing at bars while I was out in L.A.,” Tomasetti said. “I had a roommate at the time who worked for Atlantic Records and I had been doing some session work with him as an instrumentalist and sometimes as a vocalist. I would basically just loom over his shoulder and ask him a lot of questions…I just decided from watching him, ‘Hey, I think I could learn to do this myself and have everything in house and teach myself.’”
Tomasetti shared the idea of producing an album came at a time in his life where he was searching for something more.
“I was out in L.A. and having a mid-20s crisis of life’s not happening exactly like you wanted it to. Just that frustration of feeling like I wasn’t in control of anything,” Tomasetti said. “There’s a lot of times in entertainment that you feel that people are the gatekeeper to your success and I think the myth of life is essentially that isn’t the case. That you have control over yourself and of your success. If doors aren’t opening, you’ve got to build a building and create the door yourself.”
With a conceptual plan in place, Tomasetti said his initial goal in 2017 was to write a song a week.
“I came relatively close. I probably did about 30 or 35 songs that year. Then the following year, in 2018, the goal was to learn and to teach myself how to mix and record and do all of the computer stuff,” Tomasetti said. “Then in 2019 the ambition was to start recording those songs and then in 2020 to put them out. Obviously, I’m about two years behind schedule on that, but things get in the way; so you just have to take it as it comes.”
With his songwriting underway, Tomasetti also made another decision in 2017, when he moved to Branson after being offered a job as a performer on the Showboat Branson Belle.
“I was just ready for enough of a change in my life that I just said sure and packed up and started driving 24 hours,” Tomasetti said. “I had a couple of friends who told me, ‘This place is great, super cool, lots of great entertainers and it’s this beautiful lake town.’ I was like, ‘Awesome, it sounds like I’m making the right decision.’ I packed up, came here and have been here on and off the last couple of years. It’s been such a blessing, especially during COVID to have a place where I could still get paid to do what I love and feel safe.”
Despite having a full-time performance job in Branson, Tomasetti shared he was still able to devote time to his songwriting and producing.
“I was able to have a consistent income so I could buy the equipment that I needed to be able to do all of these things I had my dreams built up on and not sacrifice the quality of what I was doing and being a bedroom producer, as they call us,” Tomasetti said. “So 2017 was right on track, 2018 was right on track and then 2019 I kind of fell off a little bit. I wasn’t recording the songs.”
Come 2020, Tomasetti had made a move to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue a new performing opportunity and the hope of being able to spend more time on his music.
“I was like, ‘Oh, great. I’m pursuing these ambitions as a songwriter and I have this new job performing, so I can spend all day working on my music.’ Then get hit with a tornado in Nashville and then the pandemic happens,” Tomasetti said. “That was all literally and figuratively uprooted. But it was cool. I got to come back to Branson, kind of lick my wounds and figure it out.”
After the ordeal that was 2020, Tomasetti said he went into 2021 with the motivation of finally starting to record the songs he had written. Thus far, Tomasetti has recorded and released three of his singles: “Hold Me,” “Down the Hatch” and “Scream.”
“‘Hold Me’ I basically wrote in one fell swoop. I was in my feelings about a lot of stuff and then I just sat in my room and took about 20 or 30 minutes and I wrote the song. It kind of just came out. It sounded good and felt very contemporary. It was very clear in my mind what I wanted that song to be,” Tomasetti said. “I was really lucky with that one that it came how it needed to be. Really easy to write and I’m not hiding any feelings in that song. It’s very straight forward about how I was feeling at the time, which I was just looking for a little bit of attention and wanted someone to hold me.”
Though it was the result of his break-up with his girlfriend of four years, Tomasetti said he considers “Down the Hatch” a love song.
“We were kind of just being pulled in two different directions in our life and it was one of those, if only this had been a little different. She and I met at this bar in New York, which is called Down The Hatch, and it was my favorite bar. I had turned 21 in New York and I had my favorite bartender. It became my Friday night ‘Cheers.’ I would always come in and I knew the server and that is where I would always tell all my friends to come,” Tomasetti said. “I think that we often get bitter by relationships, especially when they don’t pan out the way that you want and it teeters a lot of things that you became entranced by or fell in love with like music. There’s those songs that you can’t ever hear again, because it makes you think of that person.”
Tomasetti’s most recently released single, “Scream” was written during the middle of the pandemic.
“We went to hang out at the pool at our apartment complex, a friend and I. There was this little girl who was just having the absolute time of her life and she did not care about anybody else, because she was just swimming and having the best day ever. She was just so inspiring,” Tomasetti said. “I just sat there and as I was laying down I just wrote a song about remembering when you didn’t care about anybody else’s opinion. You could just have fun the way that you wanted to have fun and whatever worked for you. This song a bit more than the others is…just a upbeat, classic, happy, pop song.”
Though these songs have been a personal passion project for Tomasetti for several years now, the recording for some of his singles were a collaborative effort. For some of his songs, listeners will hear a variety of voices joining Tomasetti’s. To achieve this, he enlisted the help of several friends and fellow Branson entertainers.
“As you get older and as you become fixated on your dream or your pursuit, it can really become solitary and incredibly lonely, which is ironic because art is always most successful when it’s collaborative,” Tomasetti said. “What a better opportunity and the beauty of having a bunch of real friends who can get paid in pizza and beer. I tried to make it as easy as possible for them and recording up the parts and I had everything arranged. I just got so lucky that having all their voices made the song exactly how I dreamed of it sounding.”
In addition to Tomasetti, some of his singles feature the talents of Mallory Cunningham, Kayleigh Dominish, Alex Dominish, Ashley Jo Deaton, Janie Johnson, Zach Perko, Avilla Martin, Carlos Morales, Steve Parrish, Mandi Rosales, Chaunery Kingsford Tanguary, and Macy Watts.
“The beauty of Branson is there are so many talented people here. The next single that is going to be coming out after Scream, I have some background singers and some horn players and again they’re all just local players. It was so easy for me to just call it up, look for some recommendations and ask a couple of friends and then it all gets done and then I get to have the music exactly the way I want it. I’m a decent musician, but I’m definitely not good enough to be an entire orchestra.”
In total, Tomasetti said he plans to feature at least a dozen songs in the album. The next single is scheduled to release the first Friday in March. While it does not have an official title, yet, he plans to try and release the complete album in May.
Fans of Tomasetti’s music will be able to catch him performing live in Branson this season in Anthems of Rock, New Jersey Nights and Dancing Queen at The Kings Castle Theatre, and with #1 Hits of the 60s at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
The first batch of Tomasetti’s singles for this album can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.