The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is hosting area appreciation shows for Grand Shanghai Circus.
Now through Saturday, Sept. 10, area residents have the opportunity to see the show for just $15. Counties who qualify for area appreciation can be found by calling the theater box office.
The Grand Shanghai Circus, featuring the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai is celebrating more than two decades in Branson. The newest version of the production showcases more variety than ever before, while continuing to honor the essence of the old historic Shanghai culture.
Audiences of the show will be treated to acrobatics, dancing, comedy, magical and numerous aerial feats of strength. Additionally the production combines the elements of LED stage technology innovations with exceptional artistic performances to provide audiences with a higher level of entertainment.
Showtimes for the Grand Shanghai Circus for the month of August are at 7:30 p.m. everyday, except Mondays. In September, shows will be held everyday except Tuesdays and be offered at either 10 a.m. or 2 and 7:30 p.m.
For additional information on the production or showtimes call 417-336-0888 or visit grandshanghaitheatre.com.
