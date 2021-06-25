The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced two new productions are joining their 2021 show schedule.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the theatre will host a special performance of The Music of Billy Joel, starring Michael Cavanaugh, according to a press release from the theatre.
Cavanaugh was handpicked by Joel to star in his Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” He received both Grammy and Tony nominations for his performance in the role. Additionally, Billboard called Cavanaugh, “the new voice of the American rock ’n’ roll songbook,” the release stated.
“This exclusive engagement will bring a one-night-only celebration of one of the most iconic singer/songwriters in musical history featuring all of your favorite Billy Joel classics,” the release said.
The Mansion also unveiled they would be welcoming the internationally acclaimed theatrical production “The Simon and Garfunkel Story.” Direct from London, the theatre will host the production on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 as part of its coast to coast US Tour, according to the release.
“The immersive concert theatrical production chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel,” the release said. “It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom and Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous ‘Concert in Central Park’ reunion in 1981 with more than a half million fans in attendance.”
Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more, the release stated.
Come the fall, The Mansion will also be welcoming a number of other headlining entertainers including The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, Dailey & Vincent, Neal McCoy, the Bellamy Brothers, Gene Watson, The Gatlin Brothers, Tony Orlando, Rhonda Vincent and many more.
Last month it was announced that the theatre would also be hosting the production, Disney Princess: The Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and
Thursday, Dec. 2.
For additional information or to see the full performance calendar for 2021 visit themansiontheatre.com.
