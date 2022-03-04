Dolly Parton’s Stampede opened for its 28th season in Branson on Friday, March 4.
As “Branson’s most fun place to eat,” Stampede features a unique entertainment and dining experience featuring amazing equestrian showmanship, comedic fun and friendly competition adored by guests for decades.
“With the start of each season, we look forward to hosting families as they become immersed in this unique entertainment experience,” Dolly Parton’s Stampede General Manager Bryan Cossiboom said. “Our show, with our amazing horses and their riders, comedy and audience participation, a delicious four-course feast and unexpected surprises is really a must see if you’re Branson for a getaway or a vacation.”
When visitors arrive, they’ll be introduced right away to the show’s biggest and most popular stars as they enter into the Horse Walk. When the main show begins, audiences will be introduced to Stampede’s cast of talented performers, who lead the show’s 32 horses through amazing equestrian challenges in barrel races, trick ridings and other daring stunts. Stampede also showcases a thundering herd of buffalo and a westward cattle drive of longhorn steers.
On top of the friendly competitions, foot-stomping music and comedic fun, guests will find their hands full with the attraction’s signature four-course feast. The meal starts with Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup and homemade biscuit, which is followed by a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbecue pork loin, corn on the cob, a herb-basted potato, and a Stampede specialty dessert.
The show finale is a patriotic red, white and blue salute with the riders and horses taking center stage to celebrate the spirit of America, featuring a special song written and recorded by Dolly Parton.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede was recognized as Best Branson Show by 417 Magazine readers in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The dinner show was also named Gold Best Dinner Show by Best of Branson in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Visit dpstampede.com for additional information or for ticket reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.