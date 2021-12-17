On Monday, Dec. 13, the Joyful Heart Music Foundation hosted the 8th Annual Branson Family Gifting Show at the Branson Famous Theatre.
The show is held each year as a thank you to the parents and families who serve as foster families or have adopted children into their homes. A total of 40 foster and adopting families were presented with gift bags of presents, which were donated through the generoisty of the Branson area community.
This year’s show featured performances and was emceed by the members of Harmony Trio, Melonie Barber, Aloha Post and Babette Fogle. The show also included the talents of Ventriloquist Jim Barber, Desta & Jason Pritchett, Peggy Lee Brennan, Disky The Wonderdog & Russell Rosencrans, Dylan Pratt, Brandon & Megan Mabe, Alexis Brown, Autumn Fogle, Megan Rogers and Ashley Rogers.
For additional information on the show and the mission of the Joyful Heart Music Foundation visit joyfulheartmusic.org.
