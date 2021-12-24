Branson based singing artist James Marvell has recorded an award-winning Christmas song written by Branson’s own award-winning Songwriter Dr. Lynda Lynn.
The song, “Ozark Mountain Christmas” was inspired by Lynn’s husband Bud back in 1992. The couple were traveling to Nashville, Tennessee on a marketing trip to Opryland, when Bud mentioned there should be an Ozark Mountain Christmas song to go along with the popular Ozark Mountain Christmas season, which had recently begun in Branson, according to a press release.
At the time, having never written music before, Lynn jokingly said she would write one. But when the lyrics came to her she wrote them on a napkin in Nashville.
“The Christmas lights were all aglow at Opryland with Christmas music in the air. Snow laced the lawn of the magnificent country music mansion,” Lynn said in the release. “As I danced on the sidewalk I sang, ‘Come share the love, come share the joy, come be with us at Ozark Mountain Christmas!’”
Lynn is a 17-time ASCAP award winning songwriter. “Ozark Mountain Christmas” garnered national attention when she was presented a Golden Award in Nashville for her Ozark Mountain Christmas album, which featured the “Ozark Mountain Christmas” song, according to the release.
Marvell, who recently released the new recording of Lynn’s song, was a member of the Warner Brothers’ band Mercy in the 1960s. Their million seller, “Love Can Make You Happy”, skyrocketed into the Billboard and Cashbox Top 10, second to The Beatles’ “Get Back,” the release stated.
In 1970, Marvell and Buddy Good left Rock ’n’ Roll to pursue country music. Their duo, The Country Cavaleers, were pioneers in starting the long-haired country movement. They used their outlaw image to present anti-drug messages to youth and family-style country music. Marvell has also had a string of Christian country and country gospel hits including, “Washed In The Blood Of The Lamb,” written by Toccoa Georgia DJ and Songwriter Woody Woods, according to the release..
“This release of ‘Ozark Mountain Christmas’ has an international appeal as I have added a tag in Spanish,” Marvell said in the release. “Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world. Branson and the Ozark region invites all the world to enjoy its Ozark Mountain Christmas season.”
“Ozark Mountain Christmas” is featured in Marvell’s Christmas special on the ALG Gospel Network, “A Marvelous Christmas,” which he has produced every Christmas season. The song has also recently been endorsed by Terry Beene of the Branson Terry Music Awards, as well as KLFC Good Morning Ozarks 88.1 FM and 98.1 FM Radio Show Host and Ventriloquist Jim Barber. The song can also be requested on each of those radio stations.
To listen to the song visit here. An online version of the “A Marvelous Christmas” can be found here.
