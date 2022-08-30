Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus returns to the Branson Famous Theater on Sunday, Sept. 4, with a free concert to benefit Christian Action Ministries.
The music will begin at 2 p.m. with Theater Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe, Branson Entertainer Michael Jason Frost & Family, and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker.
Attendees will also be treated to the musical talents of Saxophonist Gary Dooms, Vocalists Ava Kasich, The Singing Bones, Sonshine Road, Wendell Johnson and Tom Lovato.
Admission into the concert is free with a donation to benefit CAM.
“CAM shares the love of Jesus Christ with its neighbors in need throughout Taney County,” a release stated. “Their food pantry is kept stocked through the generous donations of individuals and events such as this. In lieu of a ticket, please plan to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the same. Christian Action Ministries can make cash stretch further than canned goods, but all donations are greatly appreciated.”
During the event a love offering will also be taken. Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus Producers Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker shared they want to thank the community for all their amazing support.
“If you are a monthly regular or have visited a time or two, we want to thank you for your support. Whether you are a regular, a some-timer, or a first-timer, we would like to personally invite you to attend our Sunday, September 4, concert as we celebrate Jesus and bless Christian Action Ministries as they continue to bless Taney County residents,” the release stated. “Spend a couple hours celebrating Jesus and blessing CAM as Jesus enters the theater and His gospel music fills the air. Bring your friends and family with you.”
The Branson Famous Theater is the home of Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers and is located at 645 State Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson. For additional information email bransonj4j@yahoo.com.
