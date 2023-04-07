From the taste and smells of the food to the sights and sounds of the shows, Silver Dollar City will have plenty of treats for the senses as guests attend Street Fest 2023.
Now through Sunday, April 30, those visiting the 1880s-era theme park will be immersed into a colorful festival of flower-lined walkways, street performances, living art displays, stage productions and culinary creations from around the world.
“Street Fest is a celebration of art, culture and community,” Silver Dollar City Director of Entertainment and Events Casey Robertson said. “The diverse range of entertainment combined with the beautiful backdrop of the Ozarks creates an exciting and engaging atmosphere where families can create lifelong memories.”
During Street Fest, the theme park will welcome the New Bloom show, featuring the artistry of America’s first female speed painter Jessica K. Haas. Through the utilization of art, music and creative performances, Haas transports audiences through her life story and creates original works of art in mere minutes. Haas is joined on stage by America’s Got Talent Finalist, Interpretative Dancer Kristy Sellars.
Back by popular demand, The Living Garden has returned even bigger in 2023 with the melodious Lady of the Garden hosting bronze statues, topiaries, a peacock dancer and the new living fountain in Red Gold Heritage Hall’s Courtyard. Throughout the rest of the city, a creative mix of talents from around the globe can be found sharing their incredible skills with guests of the park.
Also joining Street Fest 2023 is The Amazing Anastasini Circus starring Giovanni, an 8th generation circus performer hailing from Italy, and showcasing a rola bola balancing act, diabolo juggling duo, a costume quick-change artist, plus Cocco the Clown. Park attendees can witness the gigantic Blossom Beauties roaming the streets, alongside the BOOM! Percussion Hype Crew & Brass Band, teeterboard performers, steel drum performances, a roving one-man band and much more.
Tasting Passports are also making their return this season with cutting-edge flavors and traditional favorites, all available only during Street Fest. Each passport offers five “tastes” from 18 different eateries across the city, each with unique selections. New flavors include a fresh peach & arugula pizza, mango bursting boba lemonade and pineapple upside down funnel cake. Returning dishes feature the famous tater totchos (loaded tots), artisan dipped ice cream cones and pork belly skewers.
The park will also have its more than 40 rides and attractions open, which offer a variety of fun and thrills to adventure seekers of all ages. A few ride options include the Grand Finale Season of the long-time favorite and original Fire In The Hole, the World’s Most Historic Indoor Coaster; Time Traveler that vaults guests over a 10-story, 90-degree drop in a time machine at a speed of 50 miles per hour while flipping through three separate upside-downs; Outlaw Run and a Guinness record-setting wood roller coaster known for its steep drop; the family-friendly adventures in Fireman’s Landing.
For Street Fest, Silver Dollar City will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sundays, with the exception of Sunday, April 9, for which they will be closed. For additional information, including ticket reservations and upcoming festivals, visit silverdollarcity.com.
