With only a handful of shows left in 2022, audiences will have to act fast if they want to spend Christmas with Shoji.
Following a fun and personal regular season run of An Evening With Shoji at The Little Opry Theatre this year, Branson Entertainer Shoji Tabuchi launched his Christmas show at the beginning of November.
As with his regular season show, Tabuchi is joined by his daughter, Vocalist and Show Producer Christina Lingo-Tabuchi, who shared some insight into their 2022 Christmas production.
“The Little Opry Theatre is a smaller venue that we’re doing, so it’s definitely more up close and personal,” Lingo-Tabuchi said. “We have some new Christmas material, we have some classic Christmas material, we cover all the different genres. Of course we’re always going to have our costumes and Dad’s fantastic jackets and some fun set pieces.”
Joining the Tabuchis on stage this Christmas are the talents of Vocalist Alicia Winking, Ryan Hurn on drums, Landon Hildebrand on bass, Dan McMasters on lead guitar and Gregg Gray on piano.
In the opening minutes of the show, audiences are welcomed by Lingo-Tabuchi and Winking singing a selection of Christmas hits. As a part of the opener, Lingo-Tabuchi is joined on stage by her 8 year old daughter Bailey Jae.
“She’s had numbers in the show before dancing, but this year she wanted to sing and asked if we could do a number. I said, ‘Of course, if we work on it and get it all worked out.’ We did, so this was the first time she’s ever been on stage singing in front of anyone in that front section with me. That’s pretty fun,” Lingo-Tabuchi said. “Who knows what she’ll end up doing in the future and there’s no pressure from us in any way whatsoever. So we’ll see where she goes, but for now it’s fun having that number in there.”
Following the opening numbers, those in the audience are presented with the gift that is Shoji Tabuchi.
“When Dad comes out, we just tried to incorporate all different styles of music and be able to tell some of his stories for people who haven’t seen the show before to be able to incorporate the classics like ‘Listen to the Mockingbird,’ which is what totally got his attention in Japan to bring him over to the U.S. and set him on the path that he’s on now,” Lingo-Tabuchi said. “Then we always tie in with the veterans with ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ and then also Dad getting his citizenship. We just try to tie it all together and do the best show that we can.”
Since the Christmas show began, Lingo-Tabuchi shared it has been a lot of fun spending the holidays with those coming to see their show.
“We’ve played all different sizes of audiences at The Little Opry, because we are so up close and personal, you really see and hear everybody’s response. We are very thankful and grateful for all of the fans, whether they’ve been coming for years or they just now found us,” Lingo-Tabuchi said. “They have been excellent and just really getting into it. We’re going to give 110% no matter what, but it is so much fun when you get to perform and give that interaction back with people.
“It’s been fun too, because they are closer they definitely join in the show and sometimes there’s some back and forth with the audience; joking back and forth, that just keeps you on your toes and a lot of fun.”
Being one of Branson’s legendary staples for decades now, coming to see Shoji Tabuchi perform at Christmas has become a tradition for some. After not being able to host shows for two seasons due to the pandemic, Lingo-Tabuchi expressed what it means to them to be able to perform once again in Branson during the holiday season.
“We love it. Everybody that we’re working with from our ushers to sound, lighting, backstage, entertainers, band, most of us have been working together for so long, it’s like a family,” Lingo-Tabuchi said. “For us to be able to come back together and be able to do this, it really is special and we are very thankful for that. Also this year, for Dad and I too, not only to be able to do it together, but it has been really special to us that Bailey Jae joined us this year for a number. Those memories are precious to us.”
As the 2022 season is coming to close, Lingo-Tabuchi provided an update on if they know if they’ll be back for an encore season at The Little Opry Theatre yet or not.
“We are still working on 2023. This year came together very quickly. We weren’t performing in 2020 and 2021 in Branson. It all came about so fast in Branson,” Lingo-Tabuchi said. “We’ve just been so focused on putting out the best show we can and still running the business and all the things. We’ll see what next year holds, but the moment we know we will be blasting it out.”
Showtimes for Christmas with Shoji are at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The final show of the 2022 season is set for Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Little Opry Theatre is located inside the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex, which is located at 3562 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve tickets for an upcoming show, visit bransonimax.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.