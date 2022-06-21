Powerboat Nationals is returned to Branson this past weekend for Round Two of its 2022 Liqui Moly Formula Light Series.
The Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, racing events once again took place at the Branson Landing on Lake Taneycomo.
Grand Prix ProTunnel Class Round Two Winners: First Place- No. 57 David McMurray, Second Place-No.41 Bobby Briggs and Third Place-No. 6 Mike Beegle.
Liqui Moly Formula Light Round Two Winners: First Place-No. 21 Jose Mendana Jr., Second Place-No.2 Travis Thompson, Third Place No.35 Mark Schmerbach.
The weekend race was the American Power Boat Association’s Region #7 Championship. Additionally it was just the second of four Powerboat Nationals events Branson will be hosting this summer.
Josh Grisham with Nerd Informants and My100.1 FM is once again returning as the Branson Powerboat Announcer for 2022. Powerboat Nationals will also be in Branson later this year on July 23 and 24 and Sept. 10 and 11.
For additional information visit powerboatnationals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.