A new television special is being filmed at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts this week.
An Ozark Mountain Symphony: A Musical Celebration, a world television event, is being filmed live on stage at The Mansion on Wednesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 9. As the two-night event is being filmed as a television special, Mansion Entertainment Group CEO Larry Wilhite shared they are opening the performance up to the public for free.
“We just want a full house obviously for the cameras. It’s a dual purpose really,” Whilhite said. “We are wanting to present a symphony of music covering all the genres from Broadway, pop, country, gospel, bluegrass, you name it and a multitude of stars. But also, once it’s aired it will also encompass the celebration of our 30th year for The Mansion Theatre, which begins in January.”
Wilhite added this will be the first production of this magnitude to come out of the Ozarks region.
“We assembled artists from every genre you can fathom. You’ve got Michael Cavanaugh, the star of Billy Joel’s Movin’ Out. You’ve got the cast of The Simon and Garfunkel Story from London. You’ve got the star of Disney’s Mary Poppins, Steffanie Leigh. You’ve got top Disney violinist Rob Kerr. You’ve got the Wilhite’s representing the heart and soul of gospel music. Then you’ve got the great Jimmy Fortune representing country. You really couldn’t ask for more on one stage in one night.
As the name of the special suggests, the artists will all be performing alongside a symphony orchestra as a part of the production.
“We’re excited because our symphony happens to be our very own Springfield Symphony Orchestra and we’re very honored to have them as part of the entire show,” Wilhite said. “Every one of these artists, many of them for the first time, are being backed up by a full symphony orchestra, with all original arrangements and orchestrations with our music director Jerry Williams; one of the greats from Los Angeles. We’re really excited about it. The goal is, we’re presenting a message of hope through music to the world and we’re televising it.”
While the stage special will eventually be aired globally, Wilhite said they’ll be sharing it with folks locally before anyone else.
“There will be a world premiere right here in the Ozarks through Ozarks Public Television this fall. There’s going to be more details. We’re going to be a major special, but we’re going to premiere it, no one will see it outside of this area until it happens here this fall,” Wilhite said. “Then come the first of the year and on, then it will be seen in various markets all over the United States. We’re very excited about that. Then outside the country, there will be various countries where it will be infiltrating as well.”
When it came to selecting who would be performing in this inaugural special production, Wilhite shared they invited members of the Mansion family first and foremost.
“Some of the artists we have, have worked here at The Mansion. We consider that a family with the artists that we have and we wanted to keep it within the family. Pretty much all of them have. Maybe except for Steffanie and that’s just because we haven’t been able to get booked here,” Wilhite said. “It’s just a deal of wanting the world to know Branson has all kinds of music genres, not just country and not just bluegrass and not just one any individual thing. Just to help expose us to the world as to what we really are.”
Wilhite also teased the first pieces of the show and what audiences will be treated to during the performance.
“What’s really cool is the audiences that come see the show, up front and personal before anybody sees it, they’re going to be surprised because in the first moments of the show, we pay true honor to our heritage, but also speak to the future,” Wilhite said. “You will musically hear that take place in a way that’s never been done before and we’re very excited about it. This is really a momentous occasion. It’s the first major network television special to come out of this area, but one of this nature where you’ve got so many stars on stage in one night.”
As seats for these two free performances are filling up fast, Wilhite said he urges everyone to get on the phone or online to reserve tickets as quickly as possible.
“I don’t say this lightly, we say this internally here, but it’s a historic moment. This here is where our family, the people who live here can come and share this like a giant celebration,” Wilhite said. “We’re sharing with the world that we are so much more than what you think and what’s coming out of the Ozarks is magical, wonderful and something you probably never thought of before. But when they leave the theater there’s one thing we hope, we hope that people leave here with hope and they leave elated. They leave here with a good spirit in their heart and a smile on their face. That’s what we’re hoping for, because the world needs some joy.”
The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 189 Expressway Lane in Branson.
The performances on both nights begin at 7 p.m.
Admission is free, but tickets for seating must be secured in advance by calling 417-335-2000 or by visiting themansiontheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.