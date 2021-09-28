Nearly 30 Branson shows, entertainers and musicians were recognized as the best of the best on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the 2021 Branson Terry Music Awards at the Branson Famous Theatre.
The evening featured live music performances, special guest appearances and the announcement of winners in a total of 28 categories. On Tuesday, July 6, the 2021 Branson Terry Music Award nominations were presented at a press conference at the Branson Star Theater.
And the award goes to:
—Female Vocalist of the Year: Megan Mabe
—Production Show of the Year:
Clay Cooper’s Country Express
—Little Big Show of the Year:
Melody Hart Family & Friends
—Steel Player of the Year: Greg Moody
—Fiddle Player of the Year: Nathan Agdeppa
—Instrumentalist of the Year: Jamie Haage
—Comedian of the Year: Terry Wayne Sanders
—Keyboard Player of the Year: Tracy Heaston
—Vocal Duo of the Year:
Shane Vorhaben & Heather Gentry
—Drummer of the Year: Jimmy Hyde
—Vocal Group of the Year: New South
—Gospel Group of the Year:
Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel
—Band of the Year: Nashville Roadhouse Live
—Entertainer of the Year: Dean Z
—Male Vocalist of the Year: George Dyer
—Tribute Show of the Year: Fleetwood Mac Dreams
—Matinee Show of the Year:
Mike Walker-Lasting Impressions
—Show of the Year: Grand Jubilee
—Morning Show of the Year: Doug Gabriel
—Bass Player of the Year: Marty Wilhite
—Lead Guitar Player of the Year: Josh Carroll
—Living Legend Award: Mary Lou Turner
—Pioneer Award: Howard Hale
—Humanitarian of the Year: Brenda Meadows
—Lifetime Achievement Award: The Lennon Sisters
—Lifetime Achievement Award: Mickey Gilley
—Lifetime Achievement Award: Johnny Lee
—Texas Pioneer Award: Rob Dixon Watkins
—Texas Pioneer Award: Kelly Luker
The annual awards show first began in 1977 when Terry Beene, a Texas radio DJ, made a joke on air about the upcoming Terry Awards, which was a play on the popular Tony Awards show. Soon folks began calling the station to get tickets to the non-existent event and led Beene to put together a real awards show to recognize area entertainers.
The Terry Awards were held in Texas until 2014 when Beene brought his awards show to Branson and changed the name to the Branson Terry Music Awards.
For additional information visit terryawards.live or the ‘Branson Terry Music Awards’ page on Facebook.
