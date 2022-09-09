Grand Country Music Hall will be hosting area appreciation for Down Home Country this month.
From Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 23, local residents can take advantage of $10 tickets, plus tax, to see the show. Down Home Country features a full cast of singers and pickers who take audience back in time as they play the country songs folks have come to know and love. The show includes a variety of singing, comedy and down-home fun.
Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Greene, Douglas, Barry, Polk, Laclede, Dallas, Wright, Ozark and Webster counties. Area appreciation is also available to Arkansas residents of Carroll, Boone, Marion, Newton, Benton, Madison, Washington, Searcy and Baxter counties.
The cast of Down Home Country features Vocalist Melody Hart on fiddle, Vocalist Jamie Haage, Comedian Jarrett Dougherty, Wayne Massengale on fiddle, Rob Blackburn on drums, Michael W. Davis on piano, Larry Allred on bass, Chad Cathell on guitar and Greg Moody on steel guitar.
Showtimes for Down Home Country this month are at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For the area appreciation rate a photo I.D. is required and tickets must be picked up at least one hour prior to the show.
For tickets or additional information call 417-335-2484 or visit grandcountrylivemusic.com.
