The best Branson shows, entertainers and musicians of 2022 were recognized and honored on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the 2022 Branson Terry Music Awards at the Branson Famous Theatre.
The evening featured live music performances, special guest appearances and the announcement of winners in more than 20 special categories. The ceremony began at 6 p.m. and was hosted by Branson Entertainers Jamie Haage and Barbara Fairchild.
And the 2022 Branson Terry Music Awards went to:
Female Vocalist Of The Year
Ashley Stanton
Branson Famous Theater
Production Show Of The Year
Reza – Edge Of Illusion
Branson Famous Theater
Little Big Show Of The Year
Daleno Ditto Country Evolution
The Little Opry Theatre
Steel Player Of The Year
Gene Mulvaney
Grand Country Music Hall
Fiddle Player Of The Year
Abby Dutton
The Dutton’s Family Theatre
Instrumentalist Of The Year
Catherine Haygood: The Haygood’s
Clay Cooper Theatre
Comedian Of The Year
Jordan Gabriel
Branson Famous Theatre
Keyboard Player Of The Year
Lyman Clark
Branson Star Theatre
Drummer Of The Year
Dino Phillips: The Haygoods
Clay Cooper Theatre
Vocal Group Of The Year
The Hughes Brothers: Hughes Music Show
The Hughes Brother Theatre
Gospel Group Of The Year
The Blackwoods
The Americana Theatre
Band Of The Year
Rhinestone Mafia
Grand Country Music Hall
Entertainer Of The Year
Amber Campbell: #1 Hits Of The 60’s
Clay Cooper Theatre
Vocal Duo Of The Year
Tiffany Sassanella & Gigi Hutchins:
Comedy Jamboree
Grand Country Music Hall
Male Vocalist Of The Year
Michael Frost: #1 Hits Of The 60’s
Clay Cooper Theatre
Tribute Show Of The Year
Jerry Presley’s Elvis Live
Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres
Matinee Show Of The Year
Elvis – Story Of A King
Americana Theatre
Morning Show Of The Year
Smoke On The Mountain
The Little Opry Theatre
Lead Guitar Of The Year
Grant Moody
Branson Famous Theatre
Living Legend Award
Tony Orlando
Pioneer Award
Denny Yeary
Humanitarian Of The Year
JoAnn McDowell: All Access Branson
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lena Hughes: Hughes Family
Texas Pioneer Award
Tony Booth
Texas Pioneer Award
Robert Gallagher
The annual awards show first began in 1977 when Terry Beene, a Texas radio DJ, made a joke on air about the upcoming Terry Awards, which was a play on the popular Tony Awards show. Soon folks began calling the station to get tickets to the non-existent event and led Beene to put together a real awards show to recognize area entertainers.
The Terry Awards were held in Texas until 2014 when Beene brought his awards show to Branson and changed the name to the Branson Terry Music Awards. On Monday, July 18, the 2022 Branson Terry Music Award nominations were presented at a press conference at Hamners Unbelievable Variety Theatre in Branson.
For additional information, visit terryawards.com or the ‘Branson Terry Music Awards’ page on Facebook.
