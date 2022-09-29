Hughes Brothers Vocal Group of the Year.jpg

Vocal Group of the Year The Hughes Brothers with the Hughes Music Show

 Jason Wert

The best Branson shows, entertainers and musicians of 2022 were recognized and honored on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the 2022 Branson Terry Music Awards at the Branson Famous Theatre. 

The evening featured live music performances, special guest appearances and the announcement of winners in more than 20 special categories. The ceremony began at 6 p.m. and was hosted by Branson Entertainers Jamie Haage and Barbara Fairchild. 

And the 2022 Branson Terry Music Awards went to:

 

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Ashley Stanton

Branson Famous Theater

 

Production Show Of The Year

Reza – Edge Of Illusion

Branson Famous Theater

 

Little Big Show Of The Year

Daleno Ditto Country Evolution

The Little Opry Theatre

 

Steel Player Of The Year

Gene Mulvaney

Grand Country Music Hall

 

Fiddle Player Of The Year

Abby Dutton

The Dutton’s Family Theatre

 

Instrumentalist Of The Year

Catherine Haygood: The Haygood’s

Clay Cooper Theatre

 

Comedian Of The Year

Jordan Gabriel

Branson Famous Theatre

 

Keyboard Player Of The Year

Lyman Clark

Branson Star Theatre

 

Drummer Of The Year

Dino Phillips: The Haygoods

Clay Cooper Theatre

 

Vocal Group Of The Year

The Hughes Brothers: Hughes Music Show

The Hughes Brother Theatre

 

Gospel Group Of The Year

The Blackwoods

The Americana Theatre

 

Band Of The Year

Rhinestone Mafia

Grand Country Music Hall

 

Entertainer Of The Year

Amber Campbell: #1 Hits Of The 60’s

Clay Cooper Theatre

Vocal Duo Of The Year

Tiffany Sassanella & Gigi Hutchins: 

Comedy Jamboree

Grand Country Music Hall

 

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Michael Frost: #1 Hits Of The 60’s

Clay Cooper Theatre

 

Tribute Show Of The Year

Jerry Presley’s Elvis Live

Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres

 

Matinee Show Of The Year

Elvis – Story Of A King

Americana Theatre

 

Morning Show Of The Year

Smoke On The Mountain

The Little Opry Theatre

 

Lead Guitar Of The Year

Grant Moody

Branson Famous Theatre

 

Living Legend Award

Tony Orlando

 

Pioneer Award

Denny Yeary

 

Humanitarian Of The Year

JoAnn McDowell: All Access Branson

 

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lena Hughes: Hughes Family

 

Texas Pioneer Award

Tony Booth

 

Texas Pioneer Award

Robert Gallagher

 

The annual awards show first began in 1977 when Terry Beene, a Texas radio DJ, made a joke on air about the upcoming Terry Awards, which was a play on the popular Tony Awards show. Soon folks began calling the station to get tickets to the non-existent event and led Beene to put together a real awards show to recognize area entertainers. 

The Terry Awards were held in Texas until 2014 when Beene brought his awards show to Branson and changed the name to the Branson Terry Music Awards. On Monday, July 18, the 2022 Branson Terry Music Award nominations were presented at a press conference at Hamners Unbelievable Variety Theatre in Branson.

For additional information, visit terryawards.com or the ‘Branson Terry Music Awards’ page on Facebook.

