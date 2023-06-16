As the final weeks of its extended run approaches, folks are running out of time to tour the free Branson Boom Exhibition Pop-Up Museum at Coffelt Country Craft Village in Branson.
Corresponding with the grand opening of Branson’s new Song of Hope Museum, the pop-up annex welcomed their first visitors as well on Saturday, May 6. The Branson Boom Exhibition, created by Branson Update magazine Publisher and Photographer Michael London, provides the history of Branson’s live music show industry rise to national fame.
The exhibition features starburst outlines placards describing the sections to visitors as they walk through it. London said, those who embark on the free self-guided tour, will be able to see how the Branson Boom happened right before their very eyes through a series of galleries.
“The first gallery has to do with the actual boom itself, starting with a pre-boom period, which highlights the major elements that set the stage for the Branson Boom to occur at a later time,” London said. “Those include, of course, some things most people are familiar with, which is ‘The Shepherd of the Hills’ book, written by Harold Bell Wright and the subsequent play, the interest in coming to Branson as a summer vacation to swim and to fish and the Baldknobbers and the Presleys’ setting up music to entertain those people.”
Though many are aware Silver Dollar City’s Marvel Cave helped to put Branson on the map, London said there was some major publicity, which led to that recognition, some people may not be aware of.
“What made Branson famous was free publicity that went out into the world to break the story of the amazing place called Branson, Mo. The first major publicity event was the discovery of Marvel Cave, which is of course out there at Silver Dollar City. But that cave was originally reported in ‘LIFE’ magazine, which was one of the few national magazines at the time that reported the cave to be filled or made up of marble, which is obviously a precious stone,” London said. “This cave full of marble was the story that went out about Branson that captured the attention of the entire country. It was later to be determined that it wasn’t marble after all, but it was a marvelous cave. But its attraction and people going there is what caused the founders of Silver Dollar City to set up what became Silver Dollar City at the mouth of the cave…that part of the history of Branson is interesting when you discover it, but it’s sort of gotten lost in time.”
Equally in regards to national exposure, the museum also showcases to attendees the initial giant publicity that began in the early ‘90s.
“In 1991 ‘USA Today’ and then ‘TIME’ magazine, both national publications, were doing these stories about how the world is now discovering Branson and the country music stars who had originally come to the town and set up their theaters,” London said. “At the same time 60 Minutes was in town. The story of 60 Minutes, which was the most popular television program, on the most popular station, the most viewed TV show, did a special on Branson calling it the ‘Live Country Music Capital of the Universe.’ That segment and the earlier publicity caused then a huge amount of interest in Branson, MO. and the museum attendees gets to see how all that occurred from the actual newspaper articles from the era.”
When Branson received the national television exposure, there was an overwhelming amount of interest generated by people wanting to visit Branson. Many of those folks went to their local travel or bus tour group planners to make vacation arrangements, but those planners didn’t have what they needed to do it. London explained this was due to the lack of information available on Branson at the time. When the town began receiving thousands upon thousands of requests for information from travel and tour companies, this is where London and his publication found their way into Branson’s history in 1994.
“As it turns out, my mom and sister had a group tour operator business in St. Louis, Mo. and Branson was the first overnight destination that they sent St. Louis people out from that area to see and they came here often to see shows and go to Silver Dollar City,” London said. “Because my sister and mother were very popular among the tour operator industry, all these tour operators around the country called and asked them, ‘Hey, can you help us plan tours, because we know that’s in your area.’ That demand for information turned into the Branson Update magazine, which was a project that I got involved with in that business to help my mom and sister with the increased demand.”
As visitors tour the next section of the gallery, they will be able to view all of the covers of the first 20 years of the quarterly Branson Update magazine.
“Suddenly here I was in Branson, Mo. that had a population of 5,000 at the time and I worked together with the local business people to collect the information and present it to the U.S. and Canada tour operators,” London said. “In addition, I became a specialist in live music show photography. That’s because the publication needed photos to encourage the tour operators to get the people to come here and there weren’t any at the time, because live-action show photography is quite difficult. The lights are changing, the people are moving, you’ve got theatrical haze in the audience. So it required a lot of investigation and study and trial and error to be able to develop the ability to capture what was happening on stage and put it into print photography.”
Additionally, London has set up binders featuring the stories written about the Branson productions of the time as well as the advertisements that covered the individual shows.
One of the most prominent and more recognizable images in the building will be that of the ‘Branson Strip Image,’ which was created by London and donated to the city of Branson and Branson Chamber and CVB to use to help promote the ever growing family tourist destination. London said in 2004, Branson had a reputation as only having country music shows and having lots of traffic, which everyone wanted to correct.
“When the press asked the CVB for a photo of the famous Branson Strip, the one they sent out had the word ‘country’ prominently displayed in three places and had bumper to bumper traffic sitting and not moving,” London said. “I set upon trying to determine a solution for that problem and walked up and down every part of the Strip and came to a spot in the Hughes Brothers parking lot. If you looked out, in the direction of The Duttons you could see a whole lot of different theaters. Yet if you took a photo of them, because of what a camera does, it makes the ones in the distance way too small. I set upon the idea of taking literally hundreds of photos of each individual sign, every individual theater and each individual box office and created a collage or montage of individual photos that were all merged together into one image that presented what looked like a photograph of the strip.”
In the final part of the exhibit, visitors will be able to view a variety of enlarged live-action show photos taken by London with a digital camera and used in his magazine.
“The display of gallery three includes vertically every major star and every major show that was in Branson from the advent of digital photography, which was approximately 2006 through to the present day,” London said. “Viewers get to enjoy all of the fabulous photography, but to do that on a route on which it provides the history of the community and gives some specific examples of how the community worked so well together in the past to promote the live music show industry.”
After providing his services from Branson to the tour and travel industry across the country for more than 30 years, London has now retired at the age of 70. He shared the idea for this exhibition was inspired by Song of Hope Historical Society Founder Marshall Howden’s desire to create the Song of Hope Museum and fill it with Branson live music show history. London added, it was also inspired by his personal desire to clean out his garage, which was housing an old exhibit he had created and displayed in 2014 at the Branson History Museum.
“When Marshall came over and I started offering him things for the museum, it really occurred to him that all of this stuff should be on display and it’s way more and would take up more space than he had. He put the idea out there into the world that it should be seen again,” London said. “I went to the Coffelt Country Village with him and walked around and saw another empty building. I thought to myself, ‘If Marshall can get this building then I can put up the entire display.’ I told him that and he went and got the entire building. So last fall, instead of only taking a few pieces of the 20 year anniversary exhibition that was created in 2014, all of those materials were taken to that exhibition site.”
Though his time for promoting Branson’s productions to those in the U.S. and Canada has come to a close, London said he wants those marketing Branson now and in the future to remember in order for the live music show industry to continue bringing people to the town, it requires that it is provided a special place in the marketing message the community sends out into the world.
“It’s my personal belief that it should continue to be front and center and understood to be of great value to the community in making sure that its growth in the future is ensured,” London said. “At some point the message has to go out loud and clear to the potential tourists to the area that our live show industry is alive and well and presenting opportunities to come and enjoy something that is really completely unique. It’s a unique thing that should take the first and primary role in the community marketing message.”
The Branson Boom Exhibition will remain on display through the end of this month. Hours for the exhibition are 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Tuesdays.
The Song of Hope Museum, which features the world’s largest collection of brochures and rack cards from Branson’s live shows and attractions and signs, instruments, advertising materials and memorabilia from the stars of Branson, is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.
Both the exhibition and the museum are free to enter and are each located at the Coffelt Country Craft Village on Hwy. 165 just south of the Baldknobbers’ Branson Famous Theater. Just look for the little red schoolhouse.
Friends and business acquaintances are invited to contact London to arrange a personal tour. For additional information about the “Branson Boom Exhibition” call London at 417-230-4939.
