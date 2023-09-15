Branson vocalists, comedians, musicians, magicians, emcees and more came together on Sunday, Sept. 10 for the 19th Annual Branson Show Awards at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater in Branson.
Hosted by Michael Wackerly and Jim Kast, the night of recognition and awards also included performances by David Brooks, Brandon & Megan Mabe, Dean Z, Leona B. Williams, The Kendalls, Mary Lou Turner and Stevie Lee Woods and The Nashville Roadhouse Live Band.
The 2023 Branson Show Award Winners are:
Instrumentalist of the Year
Keyboard Player of the Year
Lead Guitarist of the Year
Patriotic Salute of the Year
Tribute Artist of the Year
Phil Dalton Theater of Illusion
ON FIRE: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story
Dean Z—The Ultimate Elvis
Female Vocalist of the Year
Female Entertainer of the Year
Male Vocalist of the Year
Male Entertainer of the Year
The date for the 20th Annual Branson Show Awards have already been set for Sept. 8, 2024.
