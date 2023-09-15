Branson vocalists, comedians, musicians, magicians, emcees and more came together on Sunday, Sept. 10 for the 19th Annual Branson Show Awards at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater in Branson.

Hosted by Michael Wackerly and Jim Kast, the night of recognition and awards also included performances by David Brooks, Brandon & Megan Mabe, Dean Z, Leona B. Williams, The Kendalls, Mary Lou Turner and Stevie Lee Woods and The Nashville Roadhouse Live Band. 

