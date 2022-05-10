For the month of May WonderWorks Branson is celebrating educators by offering free admission to local teachers and school district support staff in honor of Teacher Appreciation Days.
Now through the rest of this month, registered teachers and support staff are additionally invited to welcome up to four guests to visit the attraction with them at a 50% off discounted admission rate.
“Teacher Appreciation Days are a fun way to recognize local educators for all they do. We can’t wait to welcome them into the upside-down house throughout May,” WonderWorks Branson Education Sales Manager Faith Scheffler said in a press release.
WonderWorks Branson offers Teacher Appreciation Days every May in order to provide teachers and support team members the opportunity to visit the interactive amusement park with their family and unwind as another school year comes to a close.
While visiting the Branson location, teachers and their guests will be able to explore more than 100 interactive exhibits, all rooted in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or STEM principles, all of which combine learning with fun. Exhibits range from a variety of focuses including gravity, meteorology, space discovery, physical science and much more.
“The WonderWorks team would like to express our appreciation for teachers and support staff by offering a fun experience for their whole family,” WonderWorks Branson General Manager Brenda Dent said in the release. “There’s something for everyone to enjoy in our museum of ‘edu-tainment.’”
WonderWorks Branson also offers several chances for homeschool teachers and families to visit the attraction by hosting special events during the year. Homeschool Days run for several months throughout the year and provide a discounted admission rate of $12 per person, plus tax, or $10 per person, plus tax, for groups of 15 or more when an advanced reservation is made. Homeschool Days events for 2022 will be announced in the near future.
Additional event opportunities at WonderWorks Branson include group activities, facility rentals, birthday parties, Scouting Days, Sensory Days and many more. Group rate opportunities for groups of 15 or more for the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, military reunions, tour operators, family reunions, student groups and more are also available.
WonderWorks Branson, the company’s sixth and largest indoor amusement park, is open 365 days per year and is located at 2835 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit wonderworksonline.com/branson.
