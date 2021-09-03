After a summer of fun in the sun, White Water will be closing out its 2021 season at the end of the Labor Day weekend.
For their final three days of the year, White Water will be open on Saturday, Sept. 4, Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The 13-acres of rides and slides at White Water feature thrils such as the Kalani Towers Drop Slides and Mat Racer, KaPau Plummet, Ohana Falls, Pipeline Plunger, Splashaway Cay, Surf’s Up Wave Pool, and much more.
In order to provide safe outdoor entertainment and main social distancing guidelines this summer, White Water spent the 2021 season managing a reduced daily capacity. With guidance from the CDC, the water park is allowing fully vaccinated guests to visit without wearing a mask. For unvaccinated guests age 12 and up, masks are required at the park in all indoor areas, but remain optional in outdoor areas where social distancing can be maintained.
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
