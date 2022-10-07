Award-Winning Violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo of The Duttons has announced she has been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.
“As many are aware, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And we are sure that there have been many just like us in the past years that have only vaguely acknowledged the month, maybe made a donation, congratulated a survivor, perhaps mourned a victim or ran in a charity race or other fundraising event,” a press release from The Duttons stated.” This year, things are different. This year, Breast Cancer Awareness Month came and knocked on our door.”
Arambulo was diagnosed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and on Thursday, Oct. 6, The Duttons shared publicly with their fans Arambulo’s diagnosis.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, she began her very first chemo treatment.
“We are all hopeful and upbeat, as is Amy. So far, she is feeling great and is planning on performing and continuing in the show as much as she can,” the release stated. “She is determined to beat this illness. She is blessed with an excellent team of doctors and the entire family at her beck and call to help her get through this.”
Fans and followers of The Duttons will recall, Arambulo’s youngest son Josiah is a survivor of Leukemia. He had his final chemo treatment in November of 2016 and has remained in remission ever since.
“The funny thing is that going through that whole experience with Josiah, I am less fearful, and very grateful. I have a very good idea of what to expect,” Arambulo said in a statement. “I know what questions to ask my doctors, and I am familiar with the whole process. Just having all that knowledge is already a blessing in my life, and having such strong and loving support from my family is another.”
The Duttons are currently performing at the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre in Branson while The Dutton Family Theatre undergoes repairs following a fire earlier this year.
“We would ask for your prayers and support during this time and also ask that you call that family member that you haven’t talked to in awhile or that friend you have been thinking about and give them your time and love,” the release stated, “We will continue with our current performance schedule as planned and we hope to see you all at the show.”
Showtimes for The Duttons this month are at 8 p.m. on select dates. The Yakov Smirnoff Theatre is located at 470 State Hwy 248 in Branson.
For additional information visit theduttons.com.
