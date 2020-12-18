Shepherd of the Hills and Christmas. Christmas and Shepherd of the Hills. It’s kind of a package deal.
Now through Dec. 31, folks are invited to enjoy the Christmas season at Shepherd of the Hills Homestead in Branson. As part of their annual festivities, Shepherd of the Hills is hosting a variety of activities and productions that are sure to create some holiday cheer.
Celebrations of the Christmas season at Shepherd of the Hills begin at Shepherd’s North Pole Adventure. At the North Pole, guests will have the chance to meet Santa, visit with real-live reindeer, participate in Rudolph’s hayride and enjoy a bounce house, the Little Elves Playground, write a letter to Santa, photo ops, free hot chocolate and much more.
General admission into the North Pole Adventure is $8.95 per person. The homestead also offers additional packages such as The Magical Tower Pass for $11.95, which includes general admission as well as entry into the North Pole Inspiration Tower. Another package option is The Golden Ticket Pass for $14.95, which includes everything from The Magical Tower Pass, plus the Challenge Ropes Course. Visit theshepherdofthehills.com for North Pole Adventure operating dates and times.
Folks are encouraged to stick around till dark or come back at nightfall to enjoy the annual Trail of Lights, which is celebrating more than 30 years as Branson’s longest running and fan favorite Christmas light drive-thru this year. The Trail of Lights features millions of multi-colored Christmas lights, and themed and animated displays that wind their way through the 160-acre Shepherd of the Hills Homestead.
Admission into The Trail of Lights is $25 per car load and free hot chocolate is available at the end of the trail at the Snack Shack outside. The Trail of Lights runs from dusk till 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from dusk to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Until Dec. 26, guests of the homestead can also take advantage of a romantic carriage ride through the North Pole Adventure. Riders are treated to thousands of illuminating lights as their own personal horse-drawn carriage escorts them through the Christmas light covered streets, buildings and trees.
No Christmas season is complete without a viewing of the A Shepherd’s Christmas Carol Dinner Show. The tale of A Shepherd’s Christmas Carol catches up with Ollie Stewart several years after losing his sweetheart Sammy Lane to his childhood friend and rival Young Matt Matthews. Audiences are invited to join Mandy Ford, Uncle Ike and the rest of the neighborhood as they attempt to include Ollie in their Christmas festivities and remind him of the magic of Christmas and true meaning of friendship.
As the show is a dinner show, guests will be treated to a full course turkey dinner, including mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing and pumpkin pie for dessert. All show ticket holders also receive a same-day entry into the North Pole Adventure of Trail of Lights.
Until Jan. 2, 2021, Branson’s No. 1 new murder mystery show takes on a holiday twist with, A WhoDunnit Hoedown - A Christmas Mystery inside the Playhouse Theatre. The biggest Wing Ding in these parts takes a hilariously dark turn when legendary Fiddler Squeaky Bowman meets his mysterious demise at a Christmas party. The audience is invited to join the cast of cooky characters as they unravel the mystery and cross names off a list of suspects longer than a mules tail.
Also at the Playhouse Theatre is The Chuckwagon Dinner Show, which features fun tunes, impressive picking, funny tall tales and poems honoring the American cowboy. During the Christmas portion of the show, the Riders of the Circle B will be performing tunes like “Blue Christmas,” “Christmas for Cowboys,” “Glory Glory Hallelujah” and “Have Yourselves a Merry Little Christmas.”
This Christmas season, the Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre also features the talents of Todd Oliver and his show The Funniest Night of Your Life on select dates. Joining Oliver on stage is his dog Irving, a real talking dog, and few of his other friends. Don’t worry, they’re all dummies.
The Shepherd of the Hills Adventure Park also features the Zipline Canopy Tour, a ropes course, the Vigilante Extreme ZipRider, off-road ATV adventures and more.
For additional information, tickets or show dates and times for all of the Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre Christmas productions, visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
