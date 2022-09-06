The Branson Regional Arts Council is offering area actors and vocalists the opportunity to audition for their chance to audition for their chance to join two youth performance groups in Branson.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, BRAC will be hosting auditions for their youth performance troupe Crescendo. The troupe auditions will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson and are open to kids ages 7 to 12.
“Students will have fun developing their performance skills in the areas of voice and dance, while gaining new friendships, skills and increasing their confidence,” a release from BRAC said. “The students will learn and perform under the direction of their talented and qualified instructors Jacob Deck and Julie Brinkman.”
Those auditioning for the troupe will be asked to sing a cut from a song of their choice, no longer than a minute. Karaoke or mp3 tracks are preferred, but a cappella is also welcome. There will also be a short movement call at the end of the singing portion of the audition. Participates are encouraged to wear clothes that they can move in and jazz shoes or tennis shoes are preferred.
While in-person auditions are preferred, video audition submissions can be emailed to edu@bransonarts.org no later than Friday, Sept. 9. The best way to submit a video audition is to upload the video to YouTube, set the video to unlisted and then email the link to BRAC.
Members of Crescendo will meet on Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. from Sept. 22 to Dec. 17. The troupe will be presenting two public performances on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, of the musical A Year With Frog & Toad at the Historic Owen Theatre.
If selected, there will be a $25 registration fee, which covers the entire class schedule. Grants and scholarship funding have been applied to help keep costs affordable. To register for an audition slot visit bransonarts.org.
Additionally, on Monday, Sept. 12, the BRAC will be hosting auditions for new students to participate in the 2022-2023 Staccato Show Choir. Auditions are open to students between the ages of 12 and 18 who have a passion for performing and building their skills.
