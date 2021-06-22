For the 2021 Branson show season the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex welcomed several new shows into its Little Opry Theatre, including Chris Stanley’s Comedy Magic Hour.
During the show, audiences are treated to 60 minutes of everything the title suggests and more, according to Entertainer Chris Stanley.
“It’s called Chris Stanley’s Comedy Magic Hour because I wanted you to know that it’s going to be an hour, it’s going to be comedy, and there’s going to be magic, so you know that, but what does that mean,” Stanley said. “There’s all these different magic shows in town. The thing is, I set myself apart because it’s not a box show. I’m not going to bring out a big box and do a big magic trick in front of you with a big box where somebody pops out and then you push it off stage. Mine’s technical, sleight-of-hand.”
Stanley said folks coming to see his show should prepare themselves because it includes a lot of audience participation.
“Everybody gets to do something. There’s something for everyone to do several times in the show. Then I will bring people up throughout the show, so it’s very interactive,” Stanley said. “The magic shows in town are amazing. I will have a lot more effects in my one hour than those people’s two-hour shows. It’s right on top of each other. It’s like every two to three minutes I’m doing something else. It is that fast, but there’s comedy that ties it all together throughout. I tell jokes, I make silly comments about myself, and we just have a good time.”
For 13 seasons now, Stanley has been a part of the cast of another Little Opry Theatre production, Smoke on the Mountain. When he heard the Branson Imax was looking to bring some new shows into the theatre, Stanley said he jumped at the chance.
“Whenever I found out there were some openings, I immediately talked to them and said, ‘Hey, I do comedy/magic. I’ve done it at Silver Dollar City. I’ve done it in town at a ton of places. I do it at resorts. I’ve done private shows. I fly all over the country doing it, so I’d like to at least talk about a show here in the Little Opry Theatre.’ They came and gave me an audition,” Stanley said. “I was only given 15 minutes, but they know my work ethic for Smoke on the Mountain. They know I work hard. They know that I’m never done working on the show. I’m always pushing and trying to come up with new stuff and make the show a little bit better than yesterday’s show.”
Following his audition, the Imax offered Stanley an opening at the theater. After the offer was in, Stanley said he quickly requested an hour-long time slot.
“An hour is perfect. It’s a perfect time. It’s not too much, it’s not too little, and when you’re done you can go on and do more of your day, so I really like doing the hour. A lot of the shows here are an hour and 15 minutes, an hour and 20 minutes,” Stanley said. “I’m actually only 20 minutes shy of most of the other shows. One of the exceptions is Smoke on the Mountain, and that is two hours long.”
Stanley shared what kind of audience he believes his show will appeal to the most.
“I am a family entertainer. I know that my perfect crowd is going to be mom, dad, kids, grandma and more kids. Everything I do is squeaky clean, but it’s funny. That’s the other thing — I try to make it accessible to everybody,” Stanley said. “Whenever I do shows for churches, and they’re all the elderly folks, they’re going to enjoy it. If I do shows just for the youth, they’re going to enjoy it. But my happy audience for me is whenever I look out and see the families. You’ve got families out there, and they’re all laughing along. I had every age here today. I had kids that were 4 all the way up to seniors. When they all walked out, whenever I talked to them, they said they had a good time. That’s perfect.”
Stanley added over the years he’s learned where his type of comedy doesn’t work, which has helped him discover the kinds of places his performances do work.
“You want the whole package. You want to be honoring with your faith, and you want to be able to do a show and have laughter there because that’s what God has gifted me with,” Stanley said. “I know that when he built Chris Stanley he made him funny. I enjoy hearing people laugh. That is just the best to me. It’s just awesome.”
In 1991, Stanley graduated from College of the Ozarks with a degree in psychology and criminal justice. While in Branson, Stanley said he took a job with the Kirby Van Burch show.
“I was working at Kirby’s, and everybody at the magic shop got fired all in one day. I had been hanging out with those guys, and they had taught me some magic,” Stanley said. “They needed a magician, so I said, ‘I can do some of these tricks.’ I went up there, and I learned some magic at Kirby’s. Then during intermission I read a bunch of stuff and learned a couple more tricks, and by the end of the day I was doing probably 15 of those tricks that I could sell. Then after the shows I would sit there and read and learn new magic, and I just kept doing that.”
Stanley said he eventually ventured outside of Kirby’s where he found himself working at several area attractions.
“I got hired at the Branson Scenic Railway to do close-up magic, and I started walking around doing magic there for years. Then Silver Dollar City called me and asked me to do some kid games out there and do balloons, so I went out there and have been out there for a very long time,” Stanley said. “I did stuff on the Showboat Branson Belle; I did stuff at The Grand Village; I’ve done stuff at Spinnaker Resorts and at Wyndham, which was Fairfield at the time. I did a lot at Silver Dollar City. I’ve done stuff here (at the Imax). I’ve done stuff for Tom (Forester) before, doing stilts and what have you. I just kept expanding my repertoire, but Silver Dollar City is really where I cut my teeth.”
Showtimes for Chris Stanley’s Comedy Magic Hour are Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 12 p.m. Come November, Stanley said he’ll switch gears and do a Christmas comedy magic hour.
For additional information visit bransonimax.com/shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.