For four nights only, Night Water at White Water is back this week.
From Wednesday, July 14, through Saturday, July 17, White Water guests will have the chance to ride and slide under the stars as the water park attraction remains open each night until midnight.
Not only do park attendees have the opportunity to splash the night away, they’ll also be treated to fireworks each evening after dark. Guests can spend both the day and night at the park or wait to come out to the park until after 5 p.m. to receive the specially-priced ticket rate of $35 for adults and $28 for kids.
At White Water, riders can experience a number of attractions including the 4-story, drop-floor thrill slide KaPau Plummet; the free-fall, 7-story thrill ride Kalani Towers, the kid-focused water attraction Coconut Cove or the 500,000 gallon Surf’s Up Wave Pool. Guests can also experience high-energy thrills on Waikiki Wave, Pipeline Plunge, Ohana Falls and more.
For additional information visit silverdollarcity.com/whitewater.
