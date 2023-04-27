The National Tiger Sanctuary in Branson welcomed three new members to their big cat haven this month.
On Thursday, April 20, the non-profit sanctuary took to their social media to introduce folks to a 3-year old Lynx named Casper, who arrived a week prior.
“He is still very shy, but settling in well here at the sanctuary. Since he is still adjusting to his new home, he currently resides at our retirement center off our regular tour paths,” NTS shared on Facebook. “You can still come and say hello to Casper on our Behind the scene’s tour. Tours help support Casper and the sanctuary in continuing care for these animals and provide educational opportunities as well. Thank you to all our NTS supporters.”
Just a few days later, on Saturday, April 22, NTS took to their social media once again to announce the addition of Tony and Lily; 4-year old Siberian Tigers.
“We are so happy they found their forever home here at the sanctuary. They arrived last week, and are settling in really well,” NTS shared. “Tony is very friendly and chuffs at all the staff. He loves to swim in his pool. Lily is very friendly and laid back. Thank you to all our supporters who help make forever homes for Tony, Lily and all the animals here at NTS possible.”
The National Tiger Sanctuary was originally founded by Judy McGee and Keith Kinkade 2001, and has been in its current location just north of Branson since 2011. The non-profit rescue organization provides a permanent home for an array of endangered, exotic and domestic animals.
Currently approximately 70 animals call the sanctuary home and they have nearly 40 big cats ranging from tigers, lions, Ti-ligers, leopards, lynxes, cougars and more. As a rescue, they do not breed the animals, nor do they buy, sell or trade them. Once they arrive on property, they spend the rest of their lives enjoying the comforts or a prosperous and healthy lifestyle.
As a 501c-3 non-profit organization, much of their funding comes from tour revenue. At National Tiger Sanctuary, guests have a variety of tour options on how to experience and see the homes of the big cats up close. Guests can go on a feeding tour, the walking awareness tour, the behind the scenes tour and/or the riding safari tour.
Branson Tri-Lakes News recently visited with National Tiger Sanctuary Animal Care Manager Blair Roades to learn more about the non-profit. That story, “Big cat haven offers roaring good fun for guests,” can be found at bransontrilakesnews.com.
National Tiger Sanctuary is located at 518 State Highway BB in Branson. For additional information, to purchase tickets or to make an online donation visit nationaltigersanctuary.org.
