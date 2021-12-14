From Christmas light tours and ice skating to breakfast with Santa and story time with Mrs. Claus, Big Cedar Lodge is pulling out all the seasonal stops for their 2021 Christmas season.
Big Cedar Lodge is offering festive fun with their Home For The Holidays themed activities and events this year.
On select dates from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Swimmin’ Hole Lawn Big Cedar guests can enjoy the Sleigh Bell Scurry, the resort’s most popular scavenger hunt with a holiday twist.
“Scurry across Big Cedar with your friends and family as you solve Christmas clues and collect decorations for your holiday centerpiece as you go,” said a press release from Big Cedar. “Cozy up to the campfire afterwards to decorate your holiday centerpiece while enjoying hot chocolate. Plus, your decorated centerpiece is yours to keep from your time at Big Cedar Lodge.”
The Sleigh Bell Scurry Scavenger Hunt cost is $70 per team.
Now through Thursday, Dec. 30, Big Cedar is hosting their Holiday Light Tour each night from 6 to 8:45 p.m. starting at the Swimmin’ Hole Lawn.
“Take a beautiful tram tour through our newly expanded holiday light display,” the release said. “Christmas music will be playing and the hot chocolate is complimentary. The magic of Christmas will be all around you while creating lasting memories with your loved ones! Trams leave from Swimmin’ Hole Lawn. The tour will last approximately 25 minutes.”
The Holiday Light Tour is $20 per person. Riders are encouraged to check-in 20 minutes prior to their scheduled tour time to avoid missing the tram.
Each Saturday through Dec. 18 and also on Dec. 24, Big Cedar Lodge will host their Tree Lighting Ceremony from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Swimmin’ Hole Lawn.
“Join us as we light up our Big Cedar Christmas tree,” said the release. “Santa will make a stop at the event every week and one special child will get to light the Christmas tree with him. Following the lighting, kids will have the chance to sit on Santa’s lap and receive a special gift.”
Also at the Swimmin’ Hole Lawn, folks can enjoy Winter Wonderland Ice Skating, on Big Cedar’s synthetic ice rink.
“It’s the perfect festive activity for the entire family,” the release stated. “Stay through the evening as the ice rink lights up with twinkling holiday lights.”
The ice rink will be open daily from noon to 9 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 8. From Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 31, the rink will be open daily from 4 to 9 p.m. Guests staying at the resort are $15 to use the rink and day guests are $20.
Guests of Big Cedar who would like to treat themselves to a room visit from Santa Claus can also do so this Christmas.
“Send your little ones off to bed with a visit from Kris Kringle,” the release said. “Following the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Santa will make his rounds to visit the kids staying at Big Cedar Lodge. Each child will receive a special gift and have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa as well.”
The cost for Visits from Santa are $65 per child. Santa is available for visits from 7 to 10 p.m. now through Friday, Dec. 24, and 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Reservations are required.
Santa is also inviting guests at Big Cedar to join him for a special breakfast at Worman House Bistro from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19.
“Decorate a stocking while enjoying your meal,” said the release. “Stockings are complimentary for guests attending Breakfast with Santa, otherwise, they are $15 per stocking.”
Breakfast with Santa cost $42 for adults, $24 for children and 5 and under are free. Reservations are required.
Big Cedar also offers guests the option of having a room visit from one of Santa’s helpers.
“The elves have made a special trip from the North Pole all the way to the Ozarks to visit your little ones and spread holiday cheer,” the release stated. “The elves love to read bedtime stories, collect letters to Santa, and deliver special Big Cedar stockings full of goodies.”
On Tuesdays this month, guests can also enjoy a complimentary Storytime with Mrs. Claus from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
“While Santa is busy checking his list, Mrs. Claus and the elves are hosting Christmas story time in the lobby at Falls Lodge,” said the release. “Of course, milk and cookies will be available –but don’t tell Santa.”
Folks looking to spend some additional time with Mrs. Claus, can take in the PJ Party with Mrs. Claus from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 or Baking with Mrs. Claus from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“A Christmas adventure awaits with Mrs. Claus and Santa’s elves,” the release stated. “Kids are encouraged to come in their PJ’s for dinner, milk and cookies, Christmas stories and a movie! Plus, each child can decorate their very own mini-Christmas tree! An adventure club vest, water bottle and cozy critter are also included with this holiday package.”
The PJ Party with Mrs. Claus at Fun Mountain is for children ages 4 to 12 and is $90 per child.
“Join Mrs. Claus and Santa’s Elves for a day of baking and decorating Christmas cookies,” the release said. “You will decorate your very own chef’s apron and hat to keep! Enjoy Christmas songs, stories, and games! All kids receive a cozy critter, Jr. Ranger vest and water bottle and their crafts to keep!”
Baking with Mrs. Claus is hosted at Fun Mountain and is for children ages 4 to 12, and is $90 per child.
Additional seasonal activities planned for Big Cedar Lodge guests and resort visitors include the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt, A Gingerbread Build Off, the Elves’ Winter Workshop and the Big Cedar Bakery Wars.
To learn more about any of these events or activities at Big Cedar Lodge, or to make a reservation visit bigcedar.com.
(1) comment
Sounds lovely if you can afford it. $65 per child for a visit from Santa? Wow, they must think people are made out of money.
