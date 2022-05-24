Just as the school season comes to a close, Hamners’ Variety Theater is giving back to teachers and all those in the education field.
Now through Thursday, June 30, all teachers and all education support staff will receive free admission to all of the shows at Hamners’ Variety Theater. This offer is also available to immediate family ages 18 and under.
Shows participating in this offer include:
—Hamners Unbelievable, which offers 8 p.m. shows on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. shows on Sundays in June.
—Back to the Bee Gees, which offers 5 p.m. shows on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
—Thank You For The Music: A Modern Tribute to ABBA, which hosts shows at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Fridays at 2 p.m.
—Mike Walker Lasting Impressions, with shows at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
—Beach Boys California Dreamin’, which offers 10 a.m. shows on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
—Statler Brothers Revisited, who have 8 p.m. shows on Mondays and Thursdays.
—Oh Happy Day!, which offers a 7 p.m. show every Sunday.
Hamners’ Variety Theater is located at 3090 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-334-4363 or visit hamnersvarietytheatre.com.
